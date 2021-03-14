UVa, a No. 4 seed, to face Ohio on Saturday

UVa is headed to Indianapolis to take on an opponent it hasn't faced in decades, all while the COVID-19 pandemic looms over the entire event.
“Young people are so resilient,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett on Sunday night. “You see that in a lot of ways. They want that opportunity. Friday, you could see the look in their eyes. So I think this breathed life into them. They’re certainly hungry, certainly looking forward to that chance in Indy.”
UVa, the ACC regular-season champion, earned a No. 4 seed in the West region and will open play Saturday against 13-seed Ohio.
The Cavaliers (18-6) have not played Ohio since 2003.
All of this year’s games are being played in the Indianapolis area due to COVID-19 concerns. Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the spread of the virus.
If UVa — still the defending national champions after winning the 2019 title — advances, it would face the winner of fifth-seeded Creighton and 12-seed UC Santa Barbara on Monday. A possible Sweet 16 rematch with undefeated and overall top seed Gonzaga looms beyond that.
The Bulldogs ripped Virginia 98-75 on Dec. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, a game the Cavaliers added to the schedule after having to cancel dates with Villanova and Michigan State due to COVID.
UVa had essentially locked up a bid with strong regular season. Virginia won the ACC regular-season championship, earning a double bye into the quarterfinals of last week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.
Virginia nipped Syracuse on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by freshman Reece Beekman.
But the Cavaliers left Greensboro without playing their semifinal game against Georgia Tech, dropping out of the event after a positive COVID-19 test that left their NCAA future uncertain. A Saturday night deadline to notify the NCAA if they would be medically unavailable for the tournament came and went, signaling UVa could be included in the 68-team field.
Sunday night, Bennett said the "majority" of the team is in quarantine due to contact tracing and that it won't be able to practice until Thursday at the earliest and isn't likely to fly to Indianapolis until Friday, the day before its game.
"Not ideal," Bennett said.
Greensboro served up a bumpy end for a team that had endured plenty of adversity over the regular season.
Virginia’s year was twice disrupted because of the virus, leading to the cancellation of games against Villanova, Michigan State and one of two matchups with Virginia Tech.
In all, seven ACC teams made the tournament field, including the Hokies, a 10 seed. Florida State, the runner up in the regular season and the conference tournament, is a 4 seed. Tournament champion Georgia Tech earned a 9 seed.
Clemson is a 7 seed, North Carolina is an 8 seed and Syracuse is an 11.
Louisville was one of the last four teams left out of the field, missing a spot when Georgetown won the Big East tournament and Oregon State took the Pac-12 title, taking up two bids as teams that would not have received at-large invites.
The Cardinals are the top replacement team, if any teams from a multi-bid conference have to drop out by Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues.
Duke had its streak of 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances snapped.
Five teams from the commonwealth made the tournament field with 10th-seeded VCU, 13th-seeded Liberty and 16th-seeded Norfolk State joining the two ACC programs. Norfolk State, the MEAC champion, plays Thursday against Appalachian State in a First Four game.
With the Ivy League opting out of this year’s tournament there were 31 automatic bids and 37 at-large spots.