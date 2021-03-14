UVa, a No. 4 seed, to face Ohio on Saturday

UVa is headed to Indianapolis to take on an opponent it hasn't faced in decades, all while the COVID-19 pandemic looms over the entire event.

“Young people are so resilient,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett on Sunday night. “You see that in a lot of ways. They want that opportunity. Friday, you could see the look in their eyes. So I think this breathed life into them. They’re certainly hungry, certainly looking forward to that chance in Indy.”

UVa, the ACC regular-season champion, earned a No. 4 seed in the West region and will open play Saturday against 13-seed Ohio.

The Cavaliers (18-6) have not played Ohio since 2003.

All of this year’s games are being played in the Indianapolis area due to COVID-19 concerns. Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the spread of the virus.

If UVa — still the defending national champions after winning the 2019 title — advances, it would face the winner of fifth-seeded Creighton and 12-seed UC Santa Barbara on Monday. A possible Sweet 16 rematch with undefeated and overall top seed Gonzaga looms beyond that.