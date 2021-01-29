UVa announces athletic department layoffs amid pandemic

The University of Virginia announced Friday that will it be reducing staffing levels in the athletic department due to budget shortfalls created in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the staff cuts, the UVa athletic program also will not fill several open positions. The school did not reveal how many staff positions would be cut or how many open positions would not be filled in its announcement.

“These are incredibly painful decisions but they are, unfortunately, a necessary part of an overall strategy to address the financial challenges we face,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a release announcing the cuts. “We have a very dedicated staff and the evidence of that dedication and shared sacrifice has been at the forefront during this pandemic. Despite these challenges, the priority remains delivering championship opportunities for our coaches and student-athletes."

Because of the pandemic, UVa has been unable to sell tickets to any sporting events during the 2020-21 athletic year, costing the program millions in revenue. Additionally, the athletic department has had to pay to have its athletes receive COVID-19 testing three times per week during their athletic seasons as well as for enhanced sanitation and safety measures.

The move is the latest by the UVa athletic department to help offset budget shortfalls. In May, the school announced that more than 70 athletics department staff members, including all 20 head coaches, Williams and 51 assistant coaches, were taking voluntary pay reductions ranging from 5% to 10% that began in mid-April until the end of 2020. Whether those staff members will continue to take those pay cuts during 2021 was not immediately clear.