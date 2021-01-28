UVa announces football schedule

Bronco Mendenhall, the winning football coach when Brigham Young defeated visiting Virginia 41-33 in 2014, will face a different dynamic this coming season.
The Cavaliers' 2021 schedule, released Thursday, includes an Oct. 30 visit to Brigham Young, now coached by Kalani Satake, who was Mendenhall's immediate successor as the Cougars' coach.
UVa's schedule includes its six fellow Coastal Division opponents, including a Nov. 27 date with archrival Virginia Tech in Charlottesville.
Visitors will include Illinois, which will be making its first appearance at Scott Stadium. The only meetings between the teams have come in bowl games, with the Illini having defeated UVa 31-21 in the 1990 Citrus Bowl and 63-21 in the 1999 Micronpc.com Bowl.
Virginia's 2021 football schedule
Sept. 4 vs. William and Mary
Sept. 11 vs. Illinois
Sept. 18 at North Carolina
Sept. 24 vs. Wake Forest
Sept. 30 vs. Miami
Oct. 9 at Louisville
Oct. 16 vs. Duke
Oct. 23 vs. Georgia Tech