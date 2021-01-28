 Skip to main content
UVa announces football schedule
Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall watches a replay during the game against North Carolina Oct. 31 in Charlottesville.

 THE DAILY PROGRESS, File 2020

Bronco Mendenhall, the winning football coach when Brigham Young defeated visiting Virginia 41-33 in 2014, will face a different dynamic this coming season.

The Cavaliers' 2021 schedule, released Thursday, includes an Oct. 30 visit to Brigham Young, now coached by Kalani Satake, who was Mendenhall's immediate successor as the Cougars' coach.

UVa's schedule includes its six fellow Coastal Division opponents, including a Nov. 27 date with archrival Virginia Tech in Charlottesville.

Visitors will include Illinois, which will be making its first appearance at Scott Stadium. The only  meetings between the teams have come in bowl games, with the Illini having defeated UVa 31-21 in the 1990 Citrus Bowl and 63-21 in the 1999 Micronpc.com Bowl.

Virginia's 2021 football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. William and Mary

Sept. 11 vs. Illinois

Sept. 18 at North Carolina

Sept. 24 vs. Wake Forest

Sept. 30 vs. Miami

Oct. 9 at Louisville

Oct. 16 vs. Duke

Oct. 23 vs. Georgia Tech

Oct. 30 at BYU

Nov. 6 Open date

Nov. 13 vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 20 at Pittsburgh

Nov. 27 vs. Virginia Tech

