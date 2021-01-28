UVa announces football schedule

The Cavaliers' 2021 schedule, released Thursday, includes an Oct. 30 visit to Brigham Young, now coached by Kalani Satake, who was Mendenhall's immediate successor as the Cougars' coach.

Visitors will include Illinois, which will be making its first appearance at Scott Stadium. The only meetings between the teams have come in bowl games, with the Illini having defeated UVa 31-21 in the 1990 Citrus Bowl and 63-21 in the 1999 Micronpc.com Bowl.