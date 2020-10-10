UVa continues first half dysfunction, loses to N.C. State, 38-21

Armstrong and company seemed to break out of a funk entering the second quarter. The Wahoos drove into N.C. State territory and seemed to score a touchdown on a five-yard rush from Wayne Taulapapa. Review overturned the touchdown, and the Cavaliers were stuffed on third and fourth-down runs from Armstrong.

Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack responded with the next 10 points of the half, taking a 24-0 lead on a 36-yard field goal from Christopher Dunn after an Armstrong interception and a 35-yard touchdown rush from dynamic running back Zonovan Knight.

UVa answered after Armstrong was knocked out of the game on a targeting call on N.C. State.

Stone entered the game, engineering a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut the halftime deficit to 24-7. The drive ended on Billy Kemp IV’s first touchdown reception of the season.

“There wasn’t really a whole lot of time to think,” Stone said of taking the field. “You just kind of grab your helmet, I think I gave my script to coach Beck and ran onto the field. Not a whole lot to think about, just gotta go out and do your job.”

Mendenhall’s team avoided disaster in the second half, intercepting a pass in the end zone following a blocked punt deep in its own territory.