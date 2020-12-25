 Skip to main content
UVa Football: Cavaliers add Oklahoma State transfer in TE Woods
new new UVa logo

Courtesy of UVa

One day after wide receiver Terrell Jana announced that he would prepare for the NFL Draft and not return to Virginia for a fifth year, the Cavaliers added another pass catcher.

Jelani Woods, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound tight end from Oklahoma State, revealed on Twitter that he is transferring to UVa, where he could play two more seasons.

Woods, a quarterback coming out of Ellenwood (Ga.) High School, had 31 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma State.

Jana had 123 receptions and five TDs in his UVa career, highlighted by a 2019 season, when he had 74 catches for 886 yards and three TDs.

He had 36 catches for 423 yards and one TD this past season.

"To Charlottesville and all of the Wahoos who cheered us on along the way, thank you for welcoming a kid from Canada with open arms," Jana wrote on Twitter.

"Going to UVa was the best decision I could have ever made! With that being said, I'm officially forgoing my last year of eligibility to prepare for the 2021 NFL & CFL Draft."

Earlier in the week, Louisville cornerback Anthony Johnson had announced that he was transferring to UVa. Johnson, who has graduated, played in 32 games during his career, including eight games for the Cardinals as a redshirt junior this past season. He has started six games in his college career.

Contact Doug Doughty at doug.doughty@roanoke.com or 981-3129. Follow him on Twitter: @DoughtySports.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

