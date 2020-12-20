UVa LB Snowden entering NFL Draft

Charles Snowden, a lightly recruited prospect who turned into an impact player at Virginia, has elected to pass up his final season of eligibility and make himself available for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Snowden suffered a broken ankle against Abilene Christian in UVa's eighth game of the season and was unable to play in the Cavaliers' final two games.

"To coach [Bronco] Mendenhall and his coaching staff, thank you for giving me an opportunity," Snowden, one of the team captains, said on Twitter. "They took a chance on me, a basketball player with zero football offers and pushed me well beyond what I was capable of."

Snowden, listed by Virginia at 6 foot 7 and 240 pounds, is rated one of the top 150 NFL Draft prospects by CBS Sports.

"There's no doubt in my mind that the bonds we built will last a lifetime," Snowden said. "What we accomplished, nobody will ever be able to take that away from us."

Charles Snowden's father, Chuck, confirmed that his son completed his graduation requirements in 3 1 1/2 semesters, including summer work.