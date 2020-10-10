 Skip to main content
UVa loses starting QB and game to N.C. State, 38-21
NC State

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. (81) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Shyheim Battle (25) during a game against North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

 ERIN EDGERTON | The Daily Progress

CHARLOTTESVILLE — North Carolina State's football team led from start to finish Saturday in a 38-21 victory Saturday at Virginia.

The Wolfpack (3-1, 3-1 ACC) jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the second quarter and UVa (1-2, 1-2) never got any closer than 24-14 in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers played most of the game without starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who left the game after taking a blow to the head before halftime.

Longtime backup Lindell Stone came off the bench to throw three touchdown passes for Virginia and finished 30-of-54 for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

UVa outgained the Wolfpack 405-363 but failed to record a quarterback sack, as opposed to the Wolfpack, who sacked Cavaliers' quarterbacks on three occasions.

