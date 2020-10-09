UVa-NC State matchup in Charlottesville has been a long time coming

What does it say for conference realignment when original ACC members Virginia and North Carolina State meet in football for only the second time in seven years?
The Cavaliers (1-1, 1-1 ACC) will be playing host to North Carolina State (2-1, 2-1) for the first time since 2011, five years before Bronco Mendenhall's arrival as UVa head coach. Kickoff is at noon.
Mendenhall has seen the Wolfpack once in person, when the Cavaliers were on the short end of a 35-21 decision in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2018.
"Knowing the program then, it's still significantly different as coordinators have changed since then and personnel has changed," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said this week.
"There are certainly unknowns and certainly adjusting that happens just as the game plays out. Even though they're in our league or even though there's [film] exchanges, it's not the same as preparing for them or playing them."
In N.C. State, the Cavaliers will be playing a team that is averaging 33 points per game and ranks 30th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring offense and 67th in scoring defense (38.70 points allowed).
Virginia will be looking to gain some traction after a 41-23 loss to No. 1-ranked Clemson one week ago earlier in the Tigers' "Death Valley."
Clearly, the Cavaliers have been pleased with their passing game after quarterback Bryce Perkins used up his eligibility along with receivers Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois.
In his second career start, 2019 backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 89 yards at Clemson.
"There's a lot of run game designed for him," N.C. State coach Dave Doeren told the media this week. "He's not a guy that slides. He's physical. We respect that about him."
Doeren marveled at a pair of 6-foot-7 UVa receivers, freshman Lavel Davis and tight end Tony Poljan, a graduate transfer from Central Michigan.
"When the game starts, 6-7 is 6-7," Doeren said. "When we get one-and-one against our offense every day, those match-ups become very critical."
Doeren didn't mention Billy Kemp IV, a 5-foot-9 junior who is having a breakout season. Kemp, who had started one game before this year, has a team-leading 17 receptions for 166 yards.
"We saw it the minute he showed up for fall camp this year," Mendenhall said. "He's been the most consistent … and the most productive player on our roster, period, day in and day out.
"He's just been relentless in his preparation and he's playing exactly as he prepares. The game doesn't kind of like practice; it looks exactly like practice. He's carved out a role; it wasn't just given to him."
Mendenhall also has been eager to praise UVa's offensive line, which has been largely unheralded in recent years.
"Our offensive line is the cornerstone of why we're having success as a program as a program and as a football team and as an offense ," he said. "We're healthy, we're deep and that's when teams just don't have good seasons. It's when they become really good programs."
