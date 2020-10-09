UVa-NC State matchup in Charlottesville has been a long time coming

What does it say for conference realignment when original ACC members Virginia and North Carolina State meet in football for only the second time in seven years?

The Cavaliers (1-1, 1-1 ACC) will be playing host to North Carolina State (2-1, 2-1) for the first time since 2011, five years before Bronco Mendenhall's arrival as UVa head coach. Kickoff is at noon.

Mendenhall has seen the Wolfpack once in person, when the Cavaliers were on the short end of a 35-21 decision in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2018.

"Knowing the program then, it's still significantly different as coordinators have changed since then and personnel has changed," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said this week.

"There are certainly unknowns and certainly adjusting that happens just as the game plays out. Even though they're in our league or even though there's [film] exchanges, it's not the same as preparing for them or playing them."

In N.C. State, the Cavaliers will be playing a team that is averaging 33 points per game and ranks 30th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring offense and 67th in scoring defense (38.70 points allowed).