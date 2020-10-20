UVa Notebook: Coach says football team is facing adversity by drawing closer together

“There’s kind of a coronary of ball security, but that’s coming from different players.”

Two have come on fumbled kick returns, including a kickoff that was fumbled by Perris Jones that contributed to a second Wake Forest touchdown in a one-minute, 36-second span, turning a 23-23 game into a 37-23 affair prior to a 40-23 finish.

“Perris Jones made a poor decision and, unfortunately, that hurt us,” Mendenhall said, “but [miscues are] pretty scattered and a little more individual than collective. Currently, my job is to get us to where our execution holds at a higher level.”

After visiting 11th-ranked Miami, Virginia plays host to No. 14 North Carolina for an 8 p.m. kickoff that was announced Tuesday.

“Our players have been through an amazing journey here,” said Mendenhall, apparently referring to his fourth- and fifth-year players. “There hasn’t been anything that has been easy. But we have had continued success and we have had continued growth.

“Even with grown-ups, there’s a threshold where, man, it’s like ‘how much longer will this be or can it be?’ ”

For the first time as a head coach, Mendenhall has taken to texting his players.