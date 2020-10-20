UVa Notebook: Coach says football team is facing adversity by drawing closer together

You’d have to go back to 2015, Mike London’s final season as Virginia’s head football coach, to find the last UVa team to go 1-4 in its first five games.
Bronco Mendenhall, London’s successor, had some tough times at the start of his tenure, but as recently as last year, the Cavaliers were 4-1 at the five-game mark.
That team had won its first four games before losing to 10th-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend.
This year’s squad, minus dynamic senior quarterback Bryce Perkins and a host of offensive weapons, is 1-3 as it prepares to visit 10th-ranked Miami (4-1, 3-1 ACC) on Saturday night.
“They believe, trust and know they’re capable and will have success,” said Mendenhall, whose team opened the season with a 28-17 victory over Duke and subsequently has dropped three games by a combined score of 119-67.
Virginia didn’t allow a single opponent to score 40 points in a game last year until the ACC championship game, won by Clemson 62-17. Opponents this year are averaging just under 40 points per game.
“It’s been a while since we haven’t had results show [improvement] this early in the season so that’s a little bit new,” Mendenhall said, “but this is the outlier rather than the normal, so that is where their mind is, I would say.
“There’s kind of a coronary of ball security, but that’s coming from different players.”
Two have come on fumbled kick returns, including a kickoff that was fumbled by Perris Jones that contributed to a second Wake Forest touchdown in a one-minute, 36-second span, turning a 23-23 game into a 37-23 affair prior to a 40-23 finish.
“Perris Jones made a poor decision and, unfortunately, that hurt us,” Mendenhall said, “but [miscues are] pretty scattered and a little more individual than collective. Currently, my job is to get us to where our execution holds at a higher level.”
After visiting 11th-ranked Miami, Virginia plays host to No. 14 North Carolina for an 8 p.m. kickoff that was announced Tuesday.
“Our players have been through an amazing journey here,” said Mendenhall, apparently referring to his fourth- and fifth-year players. “There hasn’t been anything that has been easy. But we have had continued success and we have had continued growth.
“Even with grown-ups, there’s a threshold where, man, it’s like ‘how much longer will this be or can it be?’ ”
For the first time as a head coach, Mendenhall has taken to texting his players.
“I’ve been texting players at night because they like texting better than phone calls,” Mendenhall said. “That’s not my generation but names pop into my head. There’s more of a parental ownership than a business ownership.”
But, there’s still the specter of a program that is not going forward at the moment, although the team appears to be sticking together.
“I’m most gratified by that,” Mendenhall said, “but that doesn’t mean I don’t want them to have success. It doesn’t mean that I don’t miss seeing them smash the rock in the locker room and celebrating [after a UVa win].
“This past game, we started down 14-0 in no time at all and they didn’t seem to blink and they didn’t seem to do anything but play harder.
“I feel it drawing them closer together and not farther apart. Even though we haven’t had much to show for it in terms of results, I do pay attention to those things.”
