UVa opts out of bowl game consideration
UVA at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech’s Amaré Barno sacks Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong in the second half of Saturday night's game.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

In the aftermath of Virginia's 33-15 loss Saturday at Virginia Tech, head football coach Bronco Mendenhall and his players did not seem eager to begin bowl talks.

Their spirits weren't lifted overnight and UVa announced shortly after noon Sunday that the Cavaliers (5-5, 4-5 ACC) would not be taking part in the postseason.

"I told our team I valued their feedback and wanted this to their decision," said Mendenhall, who met with team captains and other unit leaders. "Just as we met at the beginning of the year to make the choice to play, this was their choice to end the season at this time.

"I think it is appropriate for this team."

Virginia was under consideration for one or more bowls with which the ACC is affiliated and could have extended its bowl streak to four years.

"Unless you live it each and every day, it is impossible to understand the mental, emotional and physical sacrifice these young men have made since their return in July," UVa athletic director Carla Williams said.

"I am proud of their commitment and their incredbile maturity. Our students did everything we asked them to do and they were rewarded to compete in the sport they love when many doubted it could be done."

Contact Doug Doughty at doug.doughty@roanoke.com or 981-3129. Follow him on Twitter: @DoughtySports.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

