UVa routs Clemson

An anticipated showdown between ACC men’s basketball frontrunners Virginia and Clemson quickly lost its sizzle Saturday.
The Cavaliers built a 16-point lead before the 10-minute mark and went on to rout No. 12 Clemson 85-50 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina.
Virginia (9-2, 5-0 ACC) had entered the game as a 1 1/2-point favorite, but the Tigers (9-2, 3-2) were the higher-ranked team going into the game.
The Cavaliers, ranked 18th in the country, shot 60.7% from the field and were 15 of 27 (55.6%) on 3-pointers.
For the second game in a row, five UVa players scored in double figures, and it wasn’t the same cast that defeated Notre Dame 80-68 on Wednesday in Charlottesville.
Tomas Woldetensae, who didn’t play against the Irish, came off the bench and scored 14 points to share team scoring honors with Sam Hauser.
“It started with our defense,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett, but it was hard to overlook one statistic:
Six different UVa players knocked down at least one 3-pointer. Clemson was 5 of 23 from beyond the arc and shot 40.4% from the field.
“Look, Clemson was off for a few days,” Bennett said, “and it looked like they were off. I thought it was our most complete defensive game.”
It’s seldom that Virginia has scored 80 points or more in back-to-back games, and the Cavaliers led by as many as 39 points at 76-37.
Virginia’s five double-figure scorers all had between 12 and 14 points.
UVa didn’t have a single player who logged as much as 30 minutes.
“I’m pretty old and I forget things,” Bennett said. “I’ve been fortunate to be part of so many good games and high-level games. This was one that certainly came together.
“We were up 16 points at the half, but teams can make up those margins easily,” added Bennett, who was quick to point out his team’s unselfishness.
“I thought Sam [Hauser], in the first half, passed up a couple shots,” Bennett said. “I said, ‘Sam, when in doubt, shoot it.’
“I was really happy for Tomas because he had been struggling a bit. I thought [freshman] Reece [Beekman] was sneaky good with his hands [and] his decisions.
“It was one of the top performances we’ve had in a while.”