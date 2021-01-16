UVa routs Clemson

An anticipated showdown between ACC men’s basketball frontrunners Virginia and Clemson quickly lost its sizzle Saturday.

The Cavaliers built a 16-point lead before the 10-minute mark and went on to rout No. 12 Clemson 85-50 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina.

Virginia (9-2, 5-0 ACC) had entered the game as a 1 1/2-point favorite, but the Tigers (9-2, 3-2) were the higher-ranked team going into the game.

The Cavaliers, ranked 18th in the country, shot 60.7% from the field and were 15 of 27 (55.6%) on 3-pointers.

For the second game in a row, five UVa players scored in double figures, and it wasn’t the same cast that defeated Notre Dame 80-68 on Wednesday in Charlottesville.

Tomas Woldetensae, who didn’t play against the Irish, came off the bench and scored 14 points to share team scoring honors with Sam Hauser.

“It started with our defense,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett, but it was hard to overlook one statistic:

Six different UVa players knocked down at least one 3-pointer. Clemson was 5 of 23 from beyond the arc and shot 40.4% from the field.