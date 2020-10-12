UVa seeks to overcome slow starts; starting QB questionable with concussion

"He'll have to work through the protocols," Mendenhall said, "and, from the my understanding, it is his first [concussion] and so it is possible that he could return this week. So, it's really day-by-day as he works through the protocol.

"So, probably probable is what I would say."

The Cavaliers can feel more comfortable following the performance of fourth-year junior Lindell Stone, who came off the bench to complete 30 of 54 attempts for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

"Lindell did not have many practice reps at all with our offense," said Mendenhall of the week leading up to the game.

"He was really working with our defense and helping us in that regard. We'll be going day-by-day with Brennan but, in the meantime, preparing Lindell."

When Armstrong took a blow to the head that led to a targeting penalty and dismissal of the Wolfpack defender, it was reasonable to think the Cavaliers would turn to Keytaon Thompson, a somewhat heralded transfer from Mississippi State.

Instead, the call went out to Stone, an unlikely looking fellow who is listed at 6 feet and 240 pounds. What's more, Stone was wearing No. 36, a numeral more closely connected to a fullback or linebacker.