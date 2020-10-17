UVa squanders a comeback, falls to Wake Forest with a dreadful fourth quarter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UVa football put itself in position to win Saturday.

The Cavaliers used three quarterbacks to make up for missing starter Brennan Armstrong. They saw increased production on special teams, generating decent return yardage. The Wahoos even eclipsed 200 yards rushing in an ACC game for the first time since 2018.

Despite a better effort and a tie game early in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers (1-3, 1-3 ACC) were unable to avoid the disastrous errors that cost them in the previous three weeks. The result was a disappointing fourth quarter and a 40-23 loss to Wake Forest (2-2, 1-2 ACC).

A program that prides itself on achieving “unbroken growth” finds itself on its first three-game losing streak since it lost its final four games of the 2017-18 season.

“There’s not much that’s normal or typical right now, and I don’t see what’s happening currently as a continuation of where we’ve been,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “This is more now a reestablishing, a resetting, and quite frankly, re-finding and identifying what this particularly team can be skilled at, how we have success.”