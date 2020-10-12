 Skip to main content
UVa starting QB has concussion from Saturday's game; status day-to-day
UVa starting QB has concussion from Saturday's game; status day-to-day

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong throws the ball against Duke last month in Charlottesville.

 ERIN EDGERTON | The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday that a concussion suffered by quarterback Brennan Armstrong this past Saturday was his first and "it's possible that he could return and be ready for this week, so it's really day-by-day."

The Cavaliers (1-2, 1-2 ACC) will be seeking to avoid a three-game losing streak when they meet Wake Forest (1-2, 0-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

If Armstrong is not cleared, senior Lindell Stone would get the nod after passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns in Virginia's 38-21 home loss to North Carolina State.

This breaking news post will be updated.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

