UVa starting QB has concussion from Saturday's game; status day-to-day

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday that a concussion suffered by quarterback Brennan Armstrong this past Saturday was his first and "it's possible that he could return and be ready for this week, so it's really day-by-day."

The Cavaliers (1-2, 1-2 ACC) will be seeking to avoid a three-game losing streak when they meet Wake Forest (1-2, 0-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

If Armstrong is not cleared, senior Lindell Stone would get the nod after passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns in Virginia's 38-21 home loss to North Carolina State.

