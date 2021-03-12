UVa's Bennett: 'We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA tournament' after team member tests positive for COVID

The looming question is, whether or not this positive test could keep UVa out of the upcoming NCAA tournament.

NCAA protocols state that each member of a team’s travel party must have seven consecutive negative tests to make the trip to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament.

It is unclear if UVa could leave a positive member off the travel party or if this situation will prevent the Cavaliers from traveling to Indianapolis for the event.

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president for basketball, said teams only need five players to be eligible for the tournament, so it is possible UVa could quarantine those players who have tested negative and still play in the event.

“The committee talked about this weeks ago, wrestled with contingencies, and thought it was fairest for a team that had a great season, earned their way to play in this tournament, that even if they were to be compromised in some way, if they have those five players, they still should have the opportunity to compete rather than be replaced,” said Gavitt. “If they fall below the threshold of five, of course they would not be able to play by playing rule, nor by tournament protocols.”