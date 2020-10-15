UVa's Charles Snowden still seeking the performance of previous 3 seasons

Virginia also has been hurt by the absence of safety Joey Blount for the last two games.

"The more snaps you get, the more consistent you’re going to be," Howell said. "Joey's a playmaker. That's just who he is. He's very instinctive and is always around the ball.

"Every game he's played in, he's always going to be around 10-plus tackles [and] he's always going to be around the ball. The consistency of production is what we've missed."

After three games, Virginia has seven sacks, including 1 1/2 by the Cavaliers' outside linebacker, Noah Taylor.

"The pass rush I was really excited with and seemed right on track in Game 1," UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "In Game 2, it was lesser but still effective.

"The North Carolina State quarterback [in Game 3] was hit a lot but not sacked. After Games 1 and 2, we felt like Charles needed a little bit more rest," Mendenhall said.

"In terms of the season, the volume we were putting on him, as well as special teams and how hard he practices, it looked like he was going to lose ground rather than gain ground over the course of the year.

A reporter noted that Snowden had played only 38 snaps against the Wolfpack.