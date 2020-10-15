UVa's Charles Snowden still seeking the performance of previous 3 seasons

For Charles Snowden's first three seasons on Virginia's football team, his performance exceeded his reputation.
It also led to heightened expectations.
Going into the Cavaliers' fourth game of the season Saturday at Wake Forest, Snowden, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound outside linebacker continues to look for his first quarterback sack of the season.
Snowden had five sacks and 11 quarterback hurries during the 2019 season.
"We need more production out of Charles," Nick Howell, the Cavaliers' co-defensive coordinator, said earliern this week. "It's as simple as that."
Questions had been raised earlier in the season when he was moved to the boundary side, leaving him with less room to roam.
"It's twofold," Howell said. "Are we putting him in position to do the right things? And then, is he putting himself in position to do what he's being asked to do within the scheme?
"Honestly, I would not say teams are scheming around him. We have other good players out there, too. It's a matter of we need to tweak what we're doing and he needs to continue to work as hard as he can .
If those two things are on, then I think production will increase. If those two things are off, then something's off."
Virginia also has been hurt by the absence of safety Joey Blount for the last two games.
"The more snaps you get, the more consistent you’re going to be," Howell said. "Joey's a playmaker. That's just who he is. He's very instinctive and is always around the ball.
"Every game he's played in, he's always going to be around 10-plus tackles [and] he's always going to be around the ball. The consistency of production is what we've missed."
After three games, Virginia has seven sacks, including 1 1/2 by the Cavaliers' outside linebacker, Noah Taylor.
"The pass rush I was really excited with and seemed right on track in Game 1," UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "In Game 2, it was lesser but still effective.
"The North Carolina State quarterback [in Game 3] was hit a lot but not sacked. After Games 1 and 2, we felt like Charles needed a little bit more rest," Mendenhall said.
"In terms of the season, the volume we were putting on him, as well as special teams and how hard he practices, it looked like he was going to lose ground rather than gain ground over the course of the year.
A reporter noted that Snowden had played only 38 snaps against the Wolfpack.
"It wasn't his performance that didn't have him playing more," Mendenhall said. "We just have to manage him and his workload because he tries so hard."
Mendenhall noted that Blount's absence put Taylor in more of a coverage mode against the Wolfpack.
"We just think, after games 1 and 2, that those two positions can and need to be at a higher level," Mendenhall said of the outside linebackers."
