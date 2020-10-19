UVa's rotating cast of QBs was chaotic by design, coach says

Now that Virginia has tested a three-quarterback rotation, what happens when Brennan Armstrong returns?

Armstrong, injured before halftime of a Week 3 game with North Carolina State, had not been released from a concussion protocol when head coach Bronco Mendenhall addressed the media Monday.

Fourth-year junior Lindell Stone got the start Saturday night at Wake Forest, where grad transfer Keytaon Thompson and freshman Ira Armstead also took snaps in a 40-23 UVa loss.

It's anybody's guess what the rotation will look like when the Cavaliers (1-3, 1-3 ACC) visit 11th-ranked Miami (4-1, 3-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Getting our quarterback position solidified, which we had [until] Brennan went out for the last game and a half, that certainly has been a challenge," Mendenhall said.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 9-5 season in 2019, when quarterback Bryce Perkins had more than 4,300 yards in total offense and was involved in 723 plays, compared to 27 (runs or passes) for his backup, Armstrong.

While it appeared likely that Armstrong would not be available at Wake Forest, nobody could have imagined that Thompson and Armstead would get in the game, much less that they would appear in the same series.