UVa's rotating cast of QBs was chaotic by design, coach says

Now that Virginia has tested a three-quarterback rotation, what happens when Brennan Armstrong returns?
Armstrong, injured before halftime of a Week 3 game with North Carolina State, had not been released from a concussion protocol when head coach Bronco Mendenhall addressed the media Monday.
Fourth-year junior Lindell Stone got the start Saturday night at Wake Forest, where grad transfer Keytaon Thompson and freshman Ira Armstead also took snaps in a 40-23 UVa loss.
It's anybody's guess what the rotation will look like when the Cavaliers (1-3, 1-3 ACC) visit 11th-ranked Miami (4-1, 3-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday.
"Getting our quarterback position solidified, which we had [until] Brennan went out for the last game and a half, that certainly has been a challenge," Mendenhall said.
The Cavaliers are coming off a 9-5 season in 2019, when quarterback Bryce Perkins had more than 4,300 yards in total offense and was involved in 723 plays, compared to 27 (runs or passes) for his backup, Armstrong.
While it appeared likely that Armstrong would not be available at Wake Forest, nobody could have imagined that Thompson and Armstead would get in the game, much less that they would appear in the same series.
"Being a defensive coach, matching up and adjusting to different tempos and different styles, even on the same drive, is a challenge," said Mendenhall, who was a defensive coordinator at Oregon State, New Mexico and Brigham Young.
"I think we did a strong job of rotating the different players that we had, within drives and within the game. I loved the different kind of approaches that we used. Yes, it was chaotic but it was by design. I actually endorsed that because of being on the other side [of that strategy]."
Thompson, coming off a shoulder injury earlier in the season, did not attempt a pass. However, he had 10 rushing attempts for a team-leading 71 yards.
Armstead had six carries for 46 yards, including the Cavaliers' longest run of the game, a 22-yarder.
"I really like Ira, not only how he's playing, but I like his future," Mendenhall said Monday. "He's fast, he's long, he has a really strong arm, he's smart, he's driven, he's motivated and he's just young.
"I'm just really encouraged by not only how he handled the week of preparation [and] the role he was given, but then how he performed during the game.
Before transferring to Virginia, Thompson had passed for 18 touchdowns at Mississippi State. He had passed for 3,825 yards and 46 touchdowns during his final season of high school in New Orleans, where he was named Gatorade state player of the year.
