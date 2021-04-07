VHSL football playoff capsules

VHSL FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF CAPSULES
REGION 6A
No. 3 FRANKLIN COUNTY (4-2) at No. 2 THOMAS DALE (5-0)
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Coaches: Franklin County, J.R. Edwards; Thomas Dale, Kevin Tucker.
Series history: Thomas Dale leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Thomas Dale 50, Franklin County 0, 2017 playoffs.
Playoff history: Franklin County has won a first-round game four times in its last six playoff trips. The Eagles lost 37-25 at Landstown in 2019. Thomas Dale is making its eighth consecutive postseason trip, losing 29-7 to Oscar Smith in 2019 region final. Dale won Division 6 state title in 2009.
Season summary: Franklin County started 4-0 for the first time since 1970 before losing to Lord Botetourt (57-7) and William Fleming (41-27). Thomas Dale, located in Chester, has had three wins by five points or fewer: L.C. Bird (39-34), Matoaca (20-17) and Dinwiddie (19-14).
Fast facts: Franklin County QB Eli Foutz is the grandson of former Eagles head coach Richard Foutz. Thomas Dale coach Tucker contracted COVID-19 in the fall.
Next week: Winner plays either No. 1 Oscar Smith or No. 4 Grassfield.
REGION 5D
No. 4 MOUNTAIN VIEW (3-3) at No. 1 PATRICK HENRY (5-1)
Friday, 6 p.m.
Coaches: Mountain View, Lou Sorrentino; Patrick Henry, Alan Fiddler.
Series history: Mountain View leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Mountain View 52, Patrick Henry 20, 2018 playoffs.
Playoff history: Mountain View, located in Stafford, is making its 10th straight playoff trip, losing to North Stafford (21-10) in 2019 region final. PH's 56-14 win over Albemarle in 2019 was its first postseason victory since 1994. Patriots lost 31-7 to North Stafford in second round.
Season summary: Mountain View lost to three Class 6 teams: unbeaten Massaponax (40-0), Riverbend (18-13) and Colonial Forge (20-7). Last two games were shutouts over Stafford and Brooke Point. Patrick Henry's lone loss is to Salem (35-17), holding the Spartans scoreless in the second half.
Fast facts: Mountain View opened in 2005 with an 0-10 season. Fiddler served as an assistant coach on PH's girls basketball team that reached the Class 5 state final.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 William Fleming or No. 3 Harrisonburg.
No. 3 HARRISONBURG (3-2) at No. 2 WILLIAM FLEMING (4-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Harrisonburg, Josh Carico; William Fleming, Jamar Lovelace.
Series history: William Fleming leads 2-0.
Last meeting: William Fleming 20, Harrisonburg 17, 2019 playoffs.
Playoff history: Harrisonburg has just one postseason win as a Class 5 school. The Blue Streaks won Division 3 state title in 2001 and lost to Salem (16-14) in Division 4 final in 2004.
Season summary: Harrisonburg's losses are to Turner Ashby (21-12) and Rockbridge County (35-19). Fleming and Harrisonburg have one common opponent. Colonels defeated Spotswood 34-0, while Harrisonburg won 27-7. Fleming's other loss is to unbeaten Lord Botetourt (49-6).
Fast facts: Carico is the son of former JMU assistant coach Joe Carico. Fleming was scheduled to open season at Harrisonburg in February before game was canceled because of COVID-19.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Patrick Henry or No. 4 Mountain View.
REGION 4D
No. 4 AMHERST COUNTY (3-3) at No. 1 SALEM (6-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Amherst County, Bob Christmas; Salem, Don Holter.
Series history: Salem leads 14-5.
Last meeting: Salem won 58-13, 2019 playoffs.
Playoff history: Amherst has not advanced beyond second round since making four state finals in a row from 2006-09 with titles in 2006 and 2007. Salem is 6-4 in playoff games with Amherst. Spartans have nine VHSL titles and reached semifinal in 2019 with 36-20 home loss to Tuscarora.
Season summary: Amherst has been outscored 106-184 with shutout losses to Heritage (27-0) and Liberty Christian (56-0). Wins over Rustburg (15-12), Jefferson Forest (27-14) and E.C. Glass (35-28) were enough for No. 4 seed.
Fast facts: Christmas coached Jefferson Forest to back-to-back state titles in 1992-93, and his 2018 team defeated Salem 35-33 in first round. Salem has scored at least 35 points in its last five postseason wins.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 George Washington or No. 3 Pulaski County.
No. 3 PULASKI COUNTY (4-2) at No. 2 GEORGE WASHINGTON (5-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Pulaski County, Mark Dixon; George Washington, Nick Anderson.
Series history: Pulaski County leads 8-7.
Last meeting: Pulaski County won 17-14, 2018 playoffs.
Playoff history: Pulaski's 2018 win over GW broke five-game postseason losing streak. Cougars won Division 6 title in 1992 and have made two other state finals. GW has advanced past the second round just once in its last 17 playoff trips and played in four state finals.
Season summary: Pulaski outscored four River Ridge opponents 174-14 before losing to Patrick Henry (24-23) and Salem (27-14). George Washington was pounded 70-6 in quickly-arranged opener at Lord Botetourt. Eagles outscored five Piedmont District teams 244-36 in their other games.
Fast facts: Dixon won 28 playoff games in 10 seasons as coach at Galax. GW's 1982 Group AAA champions that defeated Lake Taylor 58-15 in state final is considered one of the best teams ever in the western half of the state.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Salem or No. 4 Amherst County.
REGION 3C
No. 4 HERITAGE (5-1) at No. 1 ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (6-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Heritage, Brad Bradley; Rockbridge County, Mark Poston.
Series history: First meeting.
Playoff history: Heritage won 2002 Division 4 title under Chris Jones and 2018 Class 3 title under Bradley. Pioneers fell to Lord Botetourt (25-14) in 2019 semifinal.
Season summary: Heritage has scored 252 points in six games. Lone loss was to Brookville (28-7) when starting QB was injured. Did not play Liberty Christian. Rockbridge won Valley District title with 31-27 win over Turner Ashby. Wildcats have won 11 of last 12 games over last two seasons.
Fast facts: Bradley is a third-generation head coach who won two Division 1 state titles at William Campbell and coached Patrick Henry from 2009-10. Poston coached Eastern Montgomery to 2010 Division 1 state final.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Brookville or No. 3 Liberty Christian.
REGION 3D
No. 4 CHRISTIANSBURG (3-3) at No. 1 LORD BOTETOURT (6-0)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Coaches: Christiansburg, Alex Wilkens; Lord Botetourt, Jamie Harless.
Series history: Christiansburg leads 16-9.
Last meeting: Lord Botetourt 62, Christiansburg 6, 2018 playoffs.
Playoff history: Christiansburg reached Division 4 semifinals in 2009 and 2010 followed by a 28-26 loss to Briar Woods in 2011 championship game. Blue Demons lost 39-21 to Hidden Valley in 2019. Lord Botetourt reached Class 3 state finals in 2015 and 2019.
Season summary: Christiansburg's losses all were to playoff teams: Salem (35-13), Pulaski County (28-7) and Patrick Henry (41-21). Lord Botetourt has crushed five opponents by a combined score of 280-38, with most of the points scored before halftime. The Cavaliers took a forfeit from Northside in Week 6.
Fast facts: Wilkens has produced three playoff teams at Christiansburg since going 0-10 in his first season in 2017. Fourteen of Lord Botetourt's playoff wins have come since Harless became head coach in 2012.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Abingdon or No. 3 Carroll County.
No. 3 CARROLL COUNTY (4-1) at No. 2 ABINGDON (5-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Carroll County, Monty Chipman; Abingdon, Garrett Amburgey.
Series history: Carroll County leads 12-7.
Last meeting: Abingdon won 49-28, 2012 regular season.
Playoff history: Carroll County has two postseason wins, 27-21 over Abingdon in 2003 and 39-21 over Bassett in 2010. Cavs' last playoff game was 59-0 loss to Christiansburg in 2010. Abingdon's lone state semifinal was in 1979. Falcons' last five seasons have ended with postseason loss to Northside or Lord Botetourt.
Season summary: Carroll County started 4-0 before 40-0 loss to Galax on March 19. Cavaliers had finale against Radford canceled. Cavs gave up just 34 points in four wins. Abingdon outscored five Mountain District foes 210-36.
Fast facts: Chipman spent two decades as a coach in North Carolina before taking Carroll County job last year. Abingdon RB Martin Lucas decommitted from Arizona State and signed with William and Mary.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Lord Botetourt or No. 4 Christiansburg.
REGION 2C
No. 4 RADFORD (4-1) at No. 1 APPOMATTOX COUNTY (6-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Radford, Matthew Saunders; Appomattox County, Stephen Costello (interim).
Series history: Radford leads 2-1.
Last meeting: Radford 28, Appomattox County 25, 2018 playoffs.
Playoff history: Appomattox County won Division 2 state titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019 under head coach Doug Smith.
Season summary: Radford outscored four teams 176-14 in its victories along with a 16-14 home loss to Glenvar. Bobcats' game against Carroll County was canceled because of COVID. Appomattox County played Dogwood District teams Altavista, William Campbell twice and Nelson County once. Nelson forfeited the rematch after losing 83-6 earlier.
Fast facts: Smith has been sidelined while undergoing treatments at Duke Cancer Center for multiple myeloma. Costello, the defensive coordinator, has assumed head coaching duties. Radford's 34 postseason wins rank the Bobcats fourth in Timesland.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Dan River or No. 3 Glenvar.
No. 3 GLENVAR (4-2) at No. 2 DAN RIVER (4-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Glenvar, Kevin Clifford; Dan River, Brian Womack.
Series history: Tied 1-1.
Last meeting: Glenvar 38, Dan River 0, 2017 playoffs.
Playoff history: All but one of Glenvar's 13 playoff wins have come during Clifford's tenure, including a 2014 Division 2 state title. Twelve of Dan River's 16 playoff games have come since 2011. The Wildcats have never made a state semifinal.
Season summary: Glenvar got late clearance to play outside Roanoke County and lost its first two games to Stuarts Draft (27-0) and William Fleming (32-22). A 16-14 road win over Radford was the highlight. Dan River was allowed to play only within Pittsylvania County, defeating Gretna twice and Chatham and Tunstall once each.
Fast facts: Womack replaced Ferrell Edmunds as Dan River's coach following the 2019 season.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Appomattox County or No. 4 Radford.
REGION 1C
No. 4 GEORGE WYTHE (3-2) at No. 1 GALAX (6-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: George Wythe, Brandon Harner; Galax, Shane Allen.
Series history: George Wythe leads 32-26-4.
Last meeting: Galax won 7-0 on March 13.
Playoff history: George Wythe has been in the postseason 14 years in a row. The Maroons won Division 2 state titles in 2002 and 2012 with a Group AA runner-up finish in 1983. Galax has a 28-9 postseason record since 2011 with Division 1 title in 2015 and two runner-up finishes, including 31-24 loss to Riverheads in 2019.
Season summary: George Wythe had three games decided by a TD or less: losses to Galax and Fort Chiswell (27-22) and a win over Grayson County (7-6).
Fast facts: George Wythe's VMI-bound senior Braydon Thompson had a kick return for a TD in each of the Maroons' last two games. Galax's 6-0 start is program's best since 2011 team won 14 games before losing in Division 1 state final.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Narrows or No. 3 Parry McCluer
No. 3 PARRY McCLUER (4-2) at No. 2 NARROWS (6-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Parry McCluer, Mark Wheeler; Narrows, Kelly Lowe.
Series history: Tied 4-4.
Last meeting: Narrows won 32-0 on March 1.
Playoff history: Parry McCluer ranks second in Timesland with five VHSL state titles from 1977-87. Blues reached East Section final in 2014 and West final in 2016. Narrows bounced PM 556-28 in 2018 second round. Green Wave has won at least one playoff game each of the past three years.
Season summary: Parry McCluer dropped first two games against Narrows (32-0) and Covington (41-24). Blues scored 164 points in winning final four games. Narrows has not allowed a point, outscoring five opponents 222-0 including a 34-0 win over Giles. Green Wave accepted a forfeit from Covington.
Fast facts: Parry McCluer already owns two state titles in 2020-21, winning in boys basketball and boys indoor track. Lowe and his father, former head coach Don Lowe, have combined for a 159-159 record at Narrows in 30 seasons.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Galax or No. 4 George Wythe.