VHSL football playoff capsules

Playoff history: Christiansburg reached Division 4 semifinals in 2009 and 2010 followed by a 28-26 loss to Briar Woods in 2011 championship game. Blue Demons lost 39-21 to Hidden Valley in 2019. Lord Botetourt reached Class 3 state finals in 2015 and 2019.

Season summary: Christiansburg's losses all were to playoff teams: Salem (35-13), Pulaski County (28-7) and Patrick Henry (41-21). Lord Botetourt has crushed five opponents by a combined score of 280-38, with most of the points scored before halftime. The Cavaliers took a forfeit from Northside in Week 6.

Fast facts: Wilkens has produced three playoff teams at Christiansburg since going 0-10 in his first season in 2017. Fourteen of Lord Botetourt's playoff wins have come since Harless became head coach in 2012.

Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Abingdon or No. 3 Carroll County.

No. 3 CARROLL COUNTY (4-1) at No. 2 ABINGDON (5-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: Carroll County, Monty Chipman; Abingdon, Garrett Amburgey.

Series history: Carroll County leads 12-7.

Last meeting: Abingdon won 49-28, 2012 regular season.