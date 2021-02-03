VHSL football practice starts Thursday as Timesland schools look to weather variety of obstacles

Mark Dixon is not too old to recall going through a late-winter or early-spring football practice during his days as an offensive lineman at Virginia or his time in the NFL.
“Yes, but I don’t remember having weather like we’ve had the last couple days,” he said.
Rain or shine, sleet or snow, here we go.
Three days before Super Bowl LV, official practice for the long-delayed 2020-21 VHSL football season begins Thursday.
Customarily taking place in late July or early August, some first practices at Timesland schools will be held indoors or on snow-covered frozen tundras as winter weather has piled on to a season already backed up by COVID-19.
“I don’t think we’ll be going outside for a while,” said Dixon, who is beginning his first season as Pulaski County's coach. “I think we’re looking at being in gyms. I just can’t imagine anybody getting out in this.”
Dixon was the head coach at Galax High for the previous 10 seasons where the Maroon Tide has an artificial-turf field.
Pulaski County’s Dobson Stadium has a grass surface, which could slow the Cougars’ early practice pace based on the recent area snowstorm.
At Galax, Dixon frequently had his team practice at Virginia Tech’s indoor facility before state playoff games. Now in early February, he might be sharing gym time with boys and girls basketball and volleyball squads.
“I just worry if we can get outside work to get acclimated to the weather,” the Pulaski County coach said. “It’s one thing to be cold, but you’re looking at three or four inches of snow and then it melts. Then it gets to be an ice field and you get into injury territory.
‘It’s just a hard thing to juggle to be able to put together a semblance of a football team. We could line up the first game and my whole team will be inside the hashes. They’ll be looking for the out-of-bounds line on the basketball court.”
Pulaski County was among the first Timesland school systems to give the green light to out-of-season conditioning last summer when many campuses were closed.
Pulaski players have been through an extensive offseason weight lifting regimen.
“I think all people that have been lifting will be as physically strong as they are when they start the summer,” Dixon said.
“The issue is their air, their capacity to play four quarters. Even though it’s cold, you’re still not able to mimic that in practice in a gym. How much time are we going to be able to get outside?”
The VHSL requires a minimum of 15 practice days before a team’s season opener. Many schools can play as early as Monday, Feb. 22.
Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford has been looking forward to Thursday and the prospect of the Highlanders’ six-game season for some time.
The Roanoke County School Board is scheduled to decide next Thursday whether its five high schools can play regular-season games against teams outside the school district.
“We’re just glad we’re getting to play,” he said. “I’ve got seniors that have helped us build the program and maintain our success for the most part. There may be days where there are issues with the field or the county won’t let us practice, but at the end of the day, that’s why we’ve been at it.
“We’re ready to go. We’ve got our stuff installed. Our kids have worked hard. They’ve been diligent. They’ve really done well with the protocols. We’ve been really fortunate with that.”
Salem will open practice Thursday using a “phased approach that will continue to emphasize various mitigation strategies like face shields, face coverings, a pod approach to close contact and physical,” distancing that will last for at least two weeks, Assistant Superintendent of Schools Curtis Hicks said in an email.
“Our hope is to provide our athletes with as many opportunities to play, as possible. … A six-game schedule would be ideal, but in reality the game decisions will be made on a week-by-week basis,” Hicks added, citing improved Virginia Department of Health COVID metrics in the Salem district.
Liberty coach Chris Watts is among coaches who hopes his team can hit the practice field today
Bedford County has used local VDH metrics to determine whether its usual winter sports can compete. With the regular-season window nearly closed, neither Jefferson Forest, Liberty nor Staunton River has played a basketball game.
The Region 4D swim meet was held Wednesday minus Jefferson Forest.
Watts said he has received positive feedback about football getting underway. He said a decision will be made Thursday.
“I talked to a couple of our school board members about the fact that football’s outside, is that going to make a difference, because I just wanted to know,” the Liberty coach said.
“If they’re going to stick to the metrics, we’ll never play. They seemed open to the idea. I think we’re going to be able to play,”
Some schools already are looking to replace teams on their football schedules.
Martinsville athletic director Tommy Golding, whose team will not open practice Thursday while awaiting the green light to begin, said Piedmont District schools are scrambling to replace Tunstall after they were told Pittsylvania County teams will only compete among themselves.
That scenario likely will be played out at many schools for the next two months.
“All of us are in a position to try to get games if something doesn’t pan out,” Dixon said. We’re being as proactive as we can be, just worry about other teams’ situations.”
