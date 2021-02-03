VHSL football practice starts Thursday as Timesland schools look to weather variety of obstacles

“I just worry if we can get outside work to get acclimated to the weather,” the Pulaski County coach said. “It’s one thing to be cold, but you’re looking at three or four inches of snow and then it melts. Then it gets to be an ice field and you get into injury territory.

‘It’s just a hard thing to juggle to be able to put together a semblance of a football team. We could line up the first game and my whole team will be inside the hashes. They’ll be looking for the out-of-bounds line on the basketball court.”

Pulaski County was among the first Timesland school systems to give the green light to out-of-season conditioning last summer when many campuses were closed.

Pulaski players have been through an extensive offseason weight lifting regimen.

“I think all people that have been lifting will be as physically strong as they are when they start the summer,” Dixon said.

“The issue is their air, their capacity to play four quarters. Even though it’s cold, you’re still not able to mimic that in practice in a gym. How much time are we going to be able to get outside?”

The VHSL requires a minimum of 15 practice days before a team’s season opener. Many schools can play as early as Monday, Feb. 22.