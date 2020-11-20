VHSL further clarifies definition of 'participants' under 25-spectator limit

The VHSL on Friday further clarified the definition of "participants" as it applies to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's amended executive order reducing the number of individuals allowed at high school athletic events.

Northam's order reduced the number of spectators permitted at indoor and outdoor events from 250 to 25, not counting participants.

The VHSL said in a news release that the governor's order defines participants as "players, coaches, officials, school event staff and administrators critical to the operation of the contests, media, law enforcement and medical services."

The VHSL release further stated that "cheerleaders, pep bands, etc., and other student support groups are counted as spectators in the limit of 25 allowed at events."

The VHSL also cited the order which reads that "the total number of spectators cannot exceed the lesser of 30 percent of the occupancy for the venue, if applicable, or 25 spectators per field. Races or marathons may have up to 250 participants, provided staggered starts separate runners into groups of 25 or less."

The VHSL also noted that schools are required by the governor's order to "conduct screening of coaches, officials, staff and players for COVID-19 symptoms prior to admission to the venue/facility."