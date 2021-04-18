VHSL Golf Championships at a glance

VHSL GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 6
When: Monday, 9:40 a.m.
Where: Williamsburg National Golf Club
Teams: Battlefield, Floyd Kellam, James Robinson, Langley.
2019 team champion: Langley.
2019 individual champion: Benjamin Newfield (Yorktown).
Chip shots: Langley has won the last four team titles and eight overall. … Kellam was the runner-up in 2017. … Newfield returns to defend his 2019 title. … Franklin County’s Cutter Harvey missed qualifying by one shot in the Region 6A tournament.
CLASS 5
When: Monday, 8 a.m.
Where: Williamsburg National Golf Club
Teams: Bayside, Deep Run, Patrick Henry, Riverside.
2019 team champion: Deep Run.
2019 individual champion: Rohan Saxena (Riverside).
Patrick Henry lineup: Tommy Fitchett, Caroline Gilreath, Ryan Straub, Maxwell Stevens, Durbin Stevens, Charles Beasley.
Chip shots: Deep Run has dominated Class 5, winning the last five championships, six of the last seven and nine overall since 2013. … Deep Run was second in 2014. … Williamsburg National has Bermuda grass and has been the site of recent Class 4 and Class 3 tournaments.
CLASS 4
When: Monday, 10:40 a.m.
Where: Glenrochie C.C., Abingdon
Teams: Blacksburg, Jamestown, Loudoun County, Monacan.
Timesland individual qualifier: Trey Joyce (Salem).
2019 team champion: Jamestown
2019 individual champion: Michael Brennan (Tuscarora).
Blacksburg lineup: David Zhang, Davis Young, Paul Duncan, Abby Hunter, Samantha Skinner, Sean Ruan.
Chip shots: Blacksburg was the runner-up to Jamestown in 2018 and 2019 when the event was played in Williamsburg. … The Bruins won titles in 2016 and 2017 with Jamestown prevailing in 2013 and 2014. … Blacksburg also won three Group AA crowns in a row from 2006-08. … Michael Brennan, who won the 2019 tournament for Tuscarora, was named ACC golfer of the month in March for Wake Forest.
CLASS 3
When: Monday, 9 a.m.
Where: Glenrochie C.C. Abingdon
Teams: Abingdon, Independence, Lafayette, Western Albemarle.
Timesland individual qualifiers: Samir Davidov (Lord Botetourt), Ashton Harper (Lord Botetourt), Garrett Huffman (Rockbridge County), Paul Russell (Rockbridge County), Seth Walker (Christiansburg).
2019 team champion: Independence.
2019 individual champion: Nick Rakes (Rustburg).
Chip shots: Independence shot 294 to win the 2019 tournament in its first year as a program. … The Loudoun County school finished 13 shots ahead of Abingdon, which won team titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.… Abingdon’s Will Watson lost to Rustburg’s Nick Rakes in a playoff in 2019 after both shot 70 at Williamsburg National. Independence, which will move to Class 4 next year, returned all its players from last year including Mehrbaan Singh and Julie Shin, who tied for third individually.
CLASS 2
When: Monday, 10:10 a.m.
Where: Pete Dye River Course
Teams: Floyd County, Graham, King William, Staunton.
Timesland individual qualifiers: Jared Lee (Alleghany), Trevor Price (Radford).
2019 team champion: Radford.
2019 individual champion: Taylor Hubbard (King William).
Floyd County lineup: Tanyan Sutphin, Mitchell Thompson, McKenzie Weddle, Ryne Bond, Grant Gallimore, Hunter Gallimore.
Chip shots: Floyd County won back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001 in playoffs. … The Buffaloes also won back-to-back in 2006 and 2007. … Staunton won in 2015 and also won Group AA crown in 1979 when the school was known as Robert E. Lee. … Radford shot 325 at the River Course last year to win the team title by nine shots. … Teams from what are now regions 2C and 2D have won 13 of the last 15 team titles. … Chatham’s Matt Arnold is in the field after winning in 2018.
CLASS 1
When: Monday, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Pete Dye River Course
Teams: Castlewood, Central-Lunenburg, George Wythe, Middlesex.
Timesland individual qualifiers: Chase Coley (Chilhowie), Talan Gentry (Galax), Matthew Keyser (Bath County), Caleb Wallace (Auburn).
2019 team champion: George Wythe.
2019 individual champion: Channing Blevins (George Wythe).
George Wythe lineup: Daniel Goode, Benson Blevins, Peyton Coe, Paeton Phillippi, Reece Vaught, Josh Crigger.
Chip shots: George Wythe has won four of the last five team titles including a 46-stroke margin in 2019 over Central-Lunenburg. … The Maroons won by 57 shots under the old 36-hole format in 2016. … George Wythe golfers have won three of the last four individual titles: Channing Blevins in 2018 and 2019, and Chris Boothe in 2016. … Teams from what are now regions 1C and 1D have won 11 of the last 14 team championships. … Only one school from Region A — Lancaster in 1998 — has won a Class 1, Group 1A or Group A title since the state tournament began in 1970.
