VHSL Golf Championships at a glance

CLASS 1

Chip shots: George Wythe has won four of the last five team titles including a 46-stroke margin in 2019 over Central-Lunenburg. … The Maroons won by 57 shots under the old 36-hole format in 2016. … George Wythe golfers have won three of the last four individual titles: Channing Blevins in 2018 and 2019, and Chris Boothe in 2016. … Teams from what are now regions 1C and 1D have won 11 of the last 14 team championships. … Only one school from Region A — Lancaster in 1998 — has won a Class 1, Group 1A or Group A title since the state tournament began in 1970.