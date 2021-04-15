VHSL REGION FOOTBALL FINALS CAPSULES

REGION 5D
MOUNTAIN VIEW (4-3) at WILLIAM FLEMING (5-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Mountain View, Lou Sorrentino; William Fleming, Jamar Lovelace.
Last week: Mountain View defeated Patrick Henry 14-7 on the road. William Fleming defeated Harrisonburg 63-21 at home.
Series history: Mountain View leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Mountain View 35, William Fleming 0 in 2019 playoffs.
Season summary: Mountain View’s losses are to three Class 6 schools: Riverbend (18-13), Colonial Forge (20-7) and Massaponax (40-0). The Wildcats have a 3-1 road record. Fleming’s losses have been to Class 3 region finalists Lord Botetourt (49-6) and Liberty Christian (36-6). The Colonels had road wins over Glenvar (32-22) and Franklin County (41-27) and home shutouts of Spotswood and Staunton River.
William Fleming statistics: QB Dashawn Lewis (82-134, 1,045 yards passing, 10 TDs; 99-522 rushing, 7 TDs); RB Deuce Anderson (80-577, 10 TDs); RB Nashon Bonds (66-388, 3 TDs); WR Jacob Henderson (34-428, 2 TDs); WR Louis English (27-357, 4 TDs); WR Chris Nelson (7-94, 1 TD).
Fast facts: Mountain View, located in Stafford, opened in 2005 with an 0-10 season. Sorrentino, who coached Culpeper County and C.D. Hylton to state titles, took over in 2010 and has taken the Wildcats to the playoffs every year. William Fleming has played in five region finals with a 2-3 record. The Colonels lost to James Wood in the first Group AAA Northwest Region final in 1970. Mountain View sophomore RB Ike Daniels has scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia and Penn State.
Next week: Winner plays at home against Stone Bridge or Briar Woods.
REGION 4D
GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-1) at SALEM (7-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: George Washington, Nick Anderson; Salem, Don Holter.
Last week: George Washington defeated Pulaski County 42-35 at home; Salem defeated Amherst County 24-7 at home.
Series history: Salem leads 3-0.
Last meeting: Salem won 48-21 in 2019 (playoffs).
Season summary: GW opened with a devastating 70-6 loss at Lord Botetourt in a game scheduled after COVID-19 caused some shuffling. The Eagles rebounded by outscoring five Piedmont District foes 244-36 in five wins. GW fell behind Pulaski County 14-0 last week before building a 42-21 lead and holding on with a late interception near the goal line. Salem outscored six River Ridge District teams 252-51, capped by home win over Pulaski County (27-14). The most points allowed by the Spartans were to Patrick Henry (35-17).
Salem statistics: RB Zavione Wood (92-1,006, 7 TDs) RB Cam Leftwich (66-375, 5 TDs); WR Shawn Collins (10-208, 6 TDs); QB Daron Wilson (20-37, 358 passing, 7 TDs); QB-WR Chauncey Logan (18-38 passing, 352 yards, 5 TDs; 6-101 receiving, 2 TDs); Noah Collins (30 solo tackles, 5 TFLs); Jorden McDonald (22 solos, 4 TFLs); Carson Williams (17 solos, 5 TFLs).
Fast facts: All three previous games in the series have been in the playoffs. Salem has scored 42 or more points in all three. Salem’s 42-13 win in Danville in 2017 was a springboard to the 2017 Class 4 state title. Salem’s only regular-season loss in the last two years was a 49-14 setback in 2019 at the hands of West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg.
Next week: Winner plays at home against Tuscarora or Broad Run.
REGION 3D
ABINGDON (6-0) at LORD BOTETOURT (7-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Abingdon, Garrett Amburgey; Lord Botetourt, Jamie Harless.
Last week: Abingdon defeated Carroll County 42-0 at home; Lord Botetourt defeated Christiansburg 55-0 at home.
Series history: Lord Botetourt leads 2-0.
Last meeting: Lord Botetourt 63, Abingdon 27 in 2018 (playoffs).
Season summary: Abingdon has won six games by a combined 252-36. Most of those points surrendered were in a 62-20 season-opening win over Gate City. Five of the Falcons’ opponents were Class 2 schools in the Mountain District. Lord Botetourt has outscored six opponents 335-38, scoring more than 50 points four times. The Cavaliers’ lowest totals were 49 points against William Fleming and Staunton River. LB put up 50 points in the first half against Franklin County. The Cavaliers took a forfeit from Northside.
Lord Botetourt statistics: RB Hunter Rice (90-924, 21 TDs), RB Dylan Wade (50-377, 4 TDs); QB Sammy Peery (989 passing yards, 11 TDs); WR Kyle Arnholt (21-281, 8 TDs); TE Zach Horton (23-287, 5 TDs); QB K.J. Bratton (22-180 rushing).
Fast facts: The 2018 playoff game between the Cavaliers and Falcons was played at William Byrd High School. Harless is an Abingdon High School alumnus who became an NCAA All-American at Emory & Henry. Abingdon RB Martin Lucas is the nephew of former Virginia Tech linebacker Sean Lucas. Lucas signed with William and Mary after originally committing to Arizona State.
Next week: Winner plays at home against Heritage or Liberty Christian.
REGION 2C
GLENVAR (5-2) at APPOMATTOX COUNTY (7-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Glenvar, Kevin Clifford; Appomattox County, Stephen Castello (interim).
Last week: Glenvar defeated Dan River 23-21 on the road; Appomattox County defeated Radford 41-12 at home.
Series history: Appomattox County leads 3-0.
Last meeting: Appomattox County won 21-0 in 2019 (playoffs).
Season summary: Appomattox County played only three Dogwood District opponents — Altavista, William Campbell and Nelson County with one forfeit from Nelson. The Raiders have scored 325 points in six games. Glenvar has won five games in a row after opening with losses to Stuarts Draft (27-0) and William Fleming (32-22). The Highlanders won 16-14 at Radford.
Glenvar statistics: QB Aiden Wolk (82-158, 1,377 passing yards, 14 TDs); RB Kyle Hanks (117-523, 11 TDs); WR Dagan Williams (24-418, 4 TDs); RB Jackson Swanson (36-255 rushing, 4 TDs; 15-295 receiving, 4 TDs); DE-DT Blake Custer (68 tackles, 7 sacks, 11 TFL).
Appomattox County statistics: QB Tre Lawing (19-44, 403 passing yards, 9 TDs; 39-439 rushing, 11 TDs); RB Jonathan Pennix (24-310, 6 TDs); RB Keyshawn Baker (34-240, 4 TDs); WR Tez Booker (5-164, 2 TDs); WR Jordan Scott (34-240, 4 TDs).
Fast facts: This is the fourth season in a row the Highlanders and Raiders have met in the playoffs including a 26-14 region final win by Appomattox at Glenvar in 2017. The Raiders’ 24-21 win in 2018 was played at Salem Stadium. Appomattox head coach Doug Smith, who has led the Raiders to four state titles in the last five seasons including 2019, is battling multiple myeloma and has been assisting Castello virtually.
Next week: Winner plays at Union or Central-Wise.
REGION 1C
NARROWS (7-0) at GALAX (7-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Narrows, Kelly Lowe; Galax, Shane Allen.
Last week: Narrows defeated Parry McCluer 28-8 at home; Galax defeated George Wythe 42-21 at home.
Series history: Narrows leads 40-37-4.
Last meeting: Galax won 55-0 in 2019 (playoffs).
Season summary: Narrows outscored five regular-season opponents 222-0 along with a forfeit win over Covington. The Green Wave blanked rival Giles 34-0. Galax had close regular-season wins over George Wythe (7-0) and Fort Chiswell (17-7) along with a 40-0 win over previously unbeaten Carroll County.
Narrows statistics (6 games): QB-LB Reid Bowman (104-634 rushing, 12 TDs; 21-47 passing, 376 yards, 7 TDs; 21 solo tackles); RB Jake Robertson (37-355, 7 TDs); RB Ty Robertson (31-264, 3 TDs); WR Logan Green (10-210, 5 TDs); DB Derek Johnston (4 INTs).
Fast facts: Galax and Narrows first played each other in 1935 with Narrows winning 39-7. They played to a 0-0 tie in 1936. The schools have been rivals in the old New River District and Mountain Empire District before Narrows left for the Pioneer District. Galax has won 11 in a row in the series since Narrows’ last victory in 2008. Allen, a former head coach at Tazewell, replaced Mark Dixon at Galax this season. The Maroon Tide was the Class 3 state runner-up to Riverheads in 2019.
Next week: Winner plays at Holston.