VHSL REGION FOOTBALL FINALS CAPSULES

Season summary: Narrows outscored five regular-season opponents 222-0 along with a forfeit win over Covington. The Green Wave blanked rival Giles 34-0. Galax had close regular-season wins over George Wythe (7-0) and Fort Chiswell (17-7) along with a 40-0 win over previously unbeaten Carroll County.

Fast facts: Galax and Narrows first played each other in 1935 with Narrows winning 39-7. They played to a 0-0 tie in 1936. The schools have been rivals in the old New River District and Mountain Empire District before Narrows left for the Pioneer District. Galax has won 11 in a row in the series since Narrows’ last victory in 2008. Allen, a former head coach at Tazewell, replaced Mark Dixon at Galax this season. The Maroon Tide was the Class 3 state runner-up to Riverheads in 2019.