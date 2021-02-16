VHSL semifinal basketball capsule previews

VHSL BOYS SEMIFINALS, WEDNESDAY
CLASS 5
STONE BRIDGE at PATRICK HENRY (8-1), 7 p.m.
Coaches: Stone Bridge, Kent Kling; Patrick Henry, Jack Esworthy.
Patrick Henry: Eight straight wins since 50-42 loss to William Fleming in season opener. ... Reached 2020 state quarterfinal before 50-45 loss to Norview. ... Senior PG Jamonte Smith was 2019-20 Timesland player of the year. ... Smith scored 20 points in 66-65 win over William Fleming in Region 5D final. ... Lineup includes two transfers from Roanoke Catholic: guard Jack Faulkner and forward Marquise Adams.
Stone Bridge: Only loss was 60-59 to Rock Ridge. ... Starts four seniors, led by athletic 6-1 Jacob Thomas and quick 5-8 PG Sean Hundermark. ... Runs 2-2-1 zone press and likes to run. ... Was held below 60 points in two closest games. ... Is one of 17 public high schools in mushrooming Loudoun County.
Next: winner plays at home L.C. Bird or defending state champion Green Run (8-0) on Saturday.
CLASS 2
RADFORD (15-0) at UNION (14-3), 7 p.m.
Coaches: Radford, Rick Cormany; Union, Zack Moore.
Radford: Bobcats are back in state semifinals where they lost last year to Gate City, 61-55 in overtime. ... Cormany is two wins from a seventh state title at Radford, which would tie Martinsville's Husky Hall atop the VHSL list. ... Radford is 95-5 in last four seasons including 30-0 mark and Class 2 title in 2019. ... Senior Cam Cormany, who will play next year at Naval Academy Prep School, has 1,576 career points and is averaging 17.5 this year. ... Since 2009, Radford has won state title in every odd year except 2015.
Union: Second state tournament in short history of consolidated school in Big Stone Gap. ... Bears lost to Fort Chiswell in 2012 Division 2 quarterfinals. ... Losses to Science Hill of Tennessee (70-67, 57-56) and Class 3 semifinalist Abingdon (54-42). ... Defeated Gate City three times.
Next: Winner plays at home against East Rockingham or King William on Saturday.
CLASS 1
PARRY McCLUER (10-1) at J.I. BURTON (14-2), 7 p.m.
Coaches: Parry McCluer, Mike Cartolaro; J.I. Burton, Caleb Church.
Parry McCluer: Six-foot-11 junior Spencer Hamilton averages 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game. ... Hamilton has offer from Old Dominion. ... Six-four senior Will Dunlap (12.2 ppg., 6.9 rpg) was 2020 Pioneer District player of the year. ... Only loss was 78-64 to Lord Botetourt. ... Allowing just 38.6 points per game. ... Lost to Grundy in 2020 state quarterfinal.
J.I. Burton: Senior guard Zac Campbell, who suffered a torn ACL last year, injured his knee again in Saturday's 66-33 win over Holston in the Region 1D final. ... The Black Raiders, located in Norton, still have four-year starter and 1,000-point career scorer Trevor Culbertson at PG. ... Road losses to Rye Cove (57-52) and Eastside (67-63). ... Had 64-41 region semifinal win over Grundy.
Next: Winner pays at home against Altavista or Mathews on Saturday.
VHSL GIRLS SEMIFINALS, WEDNESDAY
CLASS 5
POTOMAC FALLS (11-6) at PATRICK HENRY (7-2), 5 p.m.
Coaches: Potomac Falls, Lynn Ewald; Patrick Henry, Mike Hedrick.
Potomac Falls: Panthers used defense to knock off top two seeds in Region 4C tournament. ... Had 32-28 win over previously unbeaten Woodgrove in semifinal, followed by 32-28 victory over Stone Bridge in final.
Patrick Henry: Patriots are 69-21 in four years under Hedrick including state semifinal berth in 2020 where they fell to eventual state runner-up Highland Springs. ... Six-foot senior Savannah Derey (15.5 ppg., 11.4 rpg., 2.1 steals per game) topped the 1,000-point mark for her career last season. ... Junior SG Shelby Fiddler (14.0 ppg.) recently committed to Niagara. ... Junior Mini Childress and Derey each scored 19 points in Region 5D final Monday against North Stafford. ... Only losses are to unbeaten Class 4 semifinalist Pulaski County (62-58 and 27-26).
Next: Winner plays at home against L.C. Bird or seven-time defending champion Princess Anne on Saturday.
---
CLASS 4
LOUDOUN VALLEY (17-0) at PULASKI COUNTY (10-0), 6 p.m.
Coaches: Bill Reynolds; Pulaski County, Scott Ratcliff.
Loudoun Valley: Only loss for Vikings in last two years was 54-49 to Hampton in the 2020 Class 4 semifinals. ... Sophomore forward Louis Volker (20.0 ppg., 13.0 rpg) is Valley's star. ... Alison Pike (10.0 ppg.) is the only other player scoring in double figures. ... Volker's older sister, Lee, plays for Paul VI and has committed to Duke.
Pulaski County: Ratcliff took over the program from Bradley Sutphin, who led Cougars to Class 4 state final in 2019 and quarterfinals last year. ... Junior post players Ally Fleenor and Taryn Blankenship played for the 2019 state finalists. ... PG Keslyn Secrist has runs the offense now that Maddie Ratcliff is at Division II Concord. ... Cougars have two wins over Class 5 semifinalist Patrick Henry and Class 3 semifinalist Carroll County.
Next: Winner plays at home against Louisa County at Grafton on Saturday.
CLASS 3
SPOTSWOOD (9-1) at CARROLL COUNTY (10-2), 7 p.m.
Coaches: Spotswood, Chris Dodson; Carroll County, Marc Motley.
Spotswood: Trailblazers from Rockingham County have won five VHSL titles since 2013 counting last year's co-championship with Lord Botetourt when state final was canceled. ... Team is led by 1-2 punch of Abigail Branner (21.5 ppg.) and Zoli Khalil (18.5 ppg.), whose 3-pointer gave Spotswood a Region 3C semifinal win over Western Albemarle.
Carroll County: Won three Region 3D games by 57, 25 and 23 points to claim title. ... Freshman guard Alyssa Ervin (14.6 ppg., 4.8 spg.) and sophomore Jaelyn Hagee (11.2) and Kalee Easter (9.8 ppg., 3.1 apg.) are top threats. ... Only losses to unbeaten Pulaski County (48-45 and 44-39). ... Cavaliers have 97-22 overall record in last five seasons under Motley, now in his 19th year as head coach.
Next: Winner plays at home against George Mason or New Kent on Saturday.
CLASS 2
GLENVAR (7-4) at GATE CITY (16-1), 6 p.m.
Coaches: Glenvar, Jeff Johnson; Gate City, Kelly Houseright.
Glenvar: Highlanders defeated Giles (52-42) and Radford (53-43) on the road to claim Region 2C title. ... Limited to games against Roanoke County schools in regular season, finished 4-4 including split with Region 3D finalist Cave Spring. ... Senior Olivia Harris (22.8 ppg.), who has committed to the University of Lynchburg, scored 35 points in region final. ... Harris topped the 1,000 point mark for her career earlier this season and has not been held below 16 points. ... Melaysia Donaldson (10.3 ppg., 11.1 rpg.) averages a double-double. Kaelon Thompson (10.5 rpg.) also rebounds.
Gate City: Defending state champions have lost only to Ridgeview in overtime. ... Backcourt star Sarah Thompson (16.9 ppg., 4.7 apg.) signed with East Tennessee State and was Class 2 player of the year in 2020. ... Riley Houseright (6.1 ppg.) works the post for Blue Devils. ... The last seven Class 2 or Group 2A state champs have come from Gate City's Mountain District.
Next: Winner plays at home against Luray or King William on Saturday
CLASS 1
GEORGE WYTHE (16-0) at HONAKER (12-0), 7 p.m.
Coaches: George Wythe, Doug Campbell; Honaker, Misty Davis.
George Wythe: Maroons have had only one game closer than a 10-point margin, holding 14 opponents under 35 points, including the last 10. ... Senior PG Meleah Kirtner (12.8 ppg., 4.0 rpg., 3.7 steals per game) has signed with East Tennessee State. ... Paeton Phillippi (12.9), McKenzie Tate (11.3) and Haley Patel (10.1) also average scoring in double figures. ... Defeated Honaker in 2017 state semifinal before losing to Parry McCluer.
Honaker: Russell County team stopped George Wythe 65-59 in last year's quarterfinal as 5-10 center LeeAnna McNulty had 27 points and 19 rebounds. ... School career scoring leader averages 20.5 points and 12.1 rebounds. ... Halle Hilton 14.9) and Akilah Boyd (12.0) also score in double figures ... Tigers fell to Parry McCluer in 2019 state quarterfinal at Roanoke College and were co-state champs last year. ... Have scored at least 60 points in 10 games including 68-30 Region 1D victory over Rural Retreat.
Next: Winner plays at home against Riverheads (9-5) at Mathews on Saturday.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123