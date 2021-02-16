VHSL semifinal basketball capsule previews

Radford: Bobcats are back in state semifinals where they lost last year to Gate City, 61-55 in overtime. ... Cormany is two wins from a seventh state title at Radford, which would tie Martinsville's Husky Hall atop the VHSL list. ... Radford is 95-5 in last four seasons including 30-0 mark and Class 2 title in 2019. ... Senior Cam Cormany, who will play next year at Naval Academy Prep School, has 1,576 career points and is averaging 17.5 this year. ... Since 2009, Radford has won state title in every odd year except 2015.