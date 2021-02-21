VHSL State Wrestling: Christiansburg finishes 3rd, crowns pair of Class 3 champions

While they may not be bringing a team title back to Christiansburg, the Blue Demons were able to save their best for last on Sunday evening.

Bryan Taylor and Aiden LaComa closed out the Class 3 state wrestling meet at the Salem Civic Center with back-to-back victories at 220 and 285, respectively.

Taylor, a senior, scored on a one-point escape early in the final two-minute period that broke a scoreless tie with Wilson Memorial’s Coby Sprouse. He carried that momentum all the way through the remainder of the match to pick up his first individual state crown.

“I had the same thing happen in one of my earlier matches so when [the escape] happened I felt pretty good,” Taylor said. “This being my senior year, I wanted to come away with this.”

While the match was low-scoring, Taylor had control throughout as he was able to consistently stay on top of Sprouse.

“He [Taylor] has gotten a lot tougher on top and he’s learned the importance of riding hard,” Christiansburg coach Cliff Warden said. “It’s a great way for Taylor to finish his career.”

LaComa wasted little time following his teammate’s victory when he scored a pin at the 1:59 mark against New Kent’s Ben Johnson in the heavyweight final.