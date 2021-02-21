VHSL State Wrestling: Christiansburg finishes 3rd, crowns pair of Class 3 champions

While they may not be bringing a team title back to Christiansburg, the Blue Demons were able to save their best for last on Sunday evening.
Bryan Taylor and Aiden LaComa closed out the Class 3 state wrestling meet at the Salem Civic Center with back-to-back victories at 220 and 285, respectively.
Taylor, a senior, scored on a one-point escape early in the final two-minute period that broke a scoreless tie with Wilson Memorial’s Coby Sprouse. He carried that momentum all the way through the remainder of the match to pick up his first individual state crown.
“I had the same thing happen in one of my earlier matches so when [the escape] happened I felt pretty good,” Taylor said. “This being my senior year, I wanted to come away with this.”
While the match was low-scoring, Taylor had control throughout as he was able to consistently stay on top of Sprouse.
“He [Taylor] has gotten a lot tougher on top and he’s learned the importance of riding hard,” Christiansburg coach Cliff Warden said. “It’s a great way for Taylor to finish his career.”
LaComa wasted little time following his teammate’s victory when he scored a pin at the 1:59 mark against New Kent’s Ben Johnson in the heavyweight final.
The win completed a two-year journey for LaComa, a junior who transferred from Patrick County before his sophomore year.
“They [Christiansburg] brought me in so well that I feel like this has been my home for my whole life,” LaComa said. “I’ve got pride for everyone here.”
Warden credited LaComa for the effort he brought to the Blue Demon program.
“It’s worked because he’s doing the extra work in the room,” Warden said.
The victories by Christiansburg, though, were not enough to overcome the dominance of New Kent, which claimed their third straight state title.
New Kent won eight individual titles and compiled an overall total of 240.5 points to easily outpace runner-up Skyline by 74.5 points.
The Trojans took most of the drama out of the event earlier in the evening by building a strong lead and advancing 10 wrestlers to Sunday night’s finals.
Christiansburg, who had been the state runner-up the past two seasons, came in third with 115 points.
New Kent ended the Blue Demons’ run of 17 straight state titles in 2019.
Christiansburg advanced a third wrestler into the finals at 138, but junior Luke Robie lost a 7-2 decision to New Kent’s Evan Holloway. It was Robie’s third top-three finish in states.
Timesland’s other representative in Sunday’s finals came from William Byrd at 152 where sophomore Xavier Preston lost to New Kent’s Travis Ragland 9-1.
The state wrestling meets in Salem will conclude on Monday evening with the Class 2 finals set to be held inside the Civic Center. Like the previous days, fans will not be admitted and attendance will be limited to team members, coaches and meet officials.
CLASS 3
Team scores
1. New Kent 240 1/2, 2. Skyline 166, 3. Christiansburg 115, 4. York 100, 5. Wilson Memorial 84, 6. William Byrd 74 1/2, 7. Rockbridge County 47. 8. Broadway 42, 9. Lord Botetourt 33, 10. Northside 23, 11. tie, Independence, Maggie Walker and Spotswood 20, 14. tie, Brookville, Hidden Valley, Liberty Christian and Warren County, 18, 19. Rustburg 16 1/2, 20. Waynesboro 15, 21. William Monroe 11, 22. tie, Brentsville, Lightridge and Western Albemarle 10, 25. Petersburg 7 1/2, 26. Tabb 4.
Championship finals
106 — Ethan Asher (Skyline) d. Daniel Colgin (New Kent), 2-1.
113 — Kyle Gibson (New Kent) d. Josh Domino (Skyline), 2-0.
120 — Matthew Eberly (New Kent) d. Phoenix Alyea (Skyline), 3-2.
126 — Trace Ragland (New Kent) d. Jacob Seale (York), 7-0.
132 — Tyler Davis (Skyline) p. Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial), 1:52.
138 — Evan Holloway (New Kent) d. Luke Robie (Christiansburg), 7-2.
145 — Heath Rudolph (Skyline) md. Bradyn Waddell (York), 11-2.
152 — Travis Ragland (New Kent) md. Xavier Preston (William Byrd), 9-1.
160 — Nicholas Vafiadis (New Kent) md. David Reid (York), 11-2.
170 — Brayden Hohman (New Kent) tf. Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian), 20-3.
182 — Domonic Baker (New Kent) d. R.J. May (Maggie Walker), 4-1, TB.
195 — Joshua Evans (York) d. Reid Garrison (Broadway), 3-1.
220 — Bryan Taylor (Christiansburg) d. Coby Sprouse (Wilson Memorial)
285 — Aiden LaComa (Christiansburg) p. Ben Johnson (New Kent), 1:59.
Third-place matches
106 — Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial d. Theo Townsend (Brentsville), 4-3; 113 — Gage Bomar (Rustburg) tf. Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd, 15-0; 120 — J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley) p. Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial), 3:36; 126 — Hunter Salomon (Skyline) p. Derek Burton (William Byrd), :51; 132 — Quintavius Harris (Brookville) p. Bailey Davidson (Northside), 3:27; 138 — Sam Johnson (Independence) d. Hunter Teeson (York), 7-0; 145 — Patrick Jordan (New Kent) d. Dawson Gragg (Christiansburg), 5-2; 152 — Jackson Wells (Broadway) p. Austin Hunley (Northside), 3:52; 160 — Shawn Metcalf (Fluvanna County) d. Nic Marando (Rockbridge County), injury default, :47; 170 — Jacob Baier (Christiansburg) d. Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County), 3-1; 182 — Parker Ferrell (Christiansburg) tf. Dustin Gue (Skyline), 15-0; 195 — Michael Smith (Waynesboro) d. Noah Shephard (Lord Botetourt), 4-2.; 220 — Jordin Lennon (York) d. Brice Hall (Rockbridge County), 11-6; 285 — David Allio (Rockbridge County) d. Hunter Richards (William Byrd), 3-1, SV.
Church finishes 2nd at 220 in Class 6
VIRGINIA BEACH — Franklin County senior Landon Church came up just short in his bid to win the VHSL Class 6 wrestling championship at 220 pounds Sunday, dropping an 8-2 decision in the championship match to Justice High’s Abdullah Mohamed at Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Church pinned Patriot’s Jacob Alderman in 2 minutes, 31 seconds in the first round, and he scored a 5-2 semifinal decision over Langley’s Chur-Yong Mun.
Franklin County’s Shane Shepherd placed sixth at 126 pounds. Eagles 285-pounder Owen Donald did not place in his bracket.