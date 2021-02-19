VHSL wrestling: Salem Civic Center to be busy, but without fans for state tournaments

Recent VHSL state wrestling tournaments at the Salem Civic Center always featured an event within the actual event.

Well before the wrestlers did battle in the arena, spectators packed the lobby as they lined up to race in and secure the prime seats for the evening's entertainment.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Salem, the hallways will largely be empty.

The seats will not be filled.

In fact, there will not be a single spectator not directly involved with the tournament in the building.

Because of COVID-19 health protocols in this year's wrestling tournament, you really can hear a pin drop.

"The crowd is one of the things that really makes the state tournament," Glenvar coach Jason Cline said. "Being out there and getting those goose bumps in the state finals and all those people are screaming is one of the big things that a lot of these kids are going to miss out on.

"Even some of the matches during the season, you're used to having fans cheering in the stands and crazy wrestling mamas pounding on the mat. This year it was way different. You could hear the wrestlers breathing. It was surreal almost."