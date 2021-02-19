VHSL wrestling: Salem Civic Center to be busy, but without fans for state tournaments

Recent VHSL state wrestling tournaments at the Salem Civic Center always featured an event within the actual event.
Well before the wrestlers did battle in the arena, spectators packed the lobby as they lined up to race in and secure the prime seats for the evening's entertainment.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Salem, the hallways will largely be empty.
The seats will not be filled.
In fact, there will not be a single spectator not directly involved with the tournament in the building.
Because of COVID-19 health protocols in this year's wrestling tournament, you really can hear a pin drop.
"The crowd is one of the things that really makes the state tournament," Glenvar coach Jason Cline said. "Being out there and getting those goose bumps in the state finals and all those people are screaming is one of the big things that a lot of these kids are going to miss out on.
"Even some of the matches during the season, you're used to having fans cheering in the stands and crazy wrestling mamas pounding on the mat. This year it was way different. You could hear the wrestlers breathing. It was surreal almost."
To further limit the number of individuals in the building at any one time, the VHSL changed its format.
Instead of the Class 3, Class 2 and Class 1 tournaments proceeding simultaneously in Salem, and the Class 6, Class 5 and Class 4 events doing the same in Virginia Beach, each state final is a one-day event.
In Salem, Class 1 is Saturday, Class 3 is Sunday and Class 2 is Monday as winter weather scrambled the original schedule.
Each bracket has been reduced to eight wrestlers, as region champions and runners-up were the only wrestlers allowed to advance.
In Virginia Beach, the Class 4 and Class 5 tournaments are in separate sessions Saturday, followed by the Class 6 event Sunday.
One constant does remain in Salem.
Defending team champions New Kent (Class 3), Poquoson (Class 2) and Grundy (Class 1) are the odds-on favorites to repeat.
Here is a quick look at Timesland wrestlers in each tournament, with current weight class in parentheses:
Class 1: Three 2020 champions return: Rural Retreat's Wyatt Sage (182) and Eli Fortuner (195), and Galax's Brender Rojas (285). ... Also back is 2020 runner-up Forrest Vassar of Parry McCluer (285). ... Because of schools opting out in regions A and B, several weight classes are not full, allowing with the 120-pound class having only five competitors with three automatically advancing to the state semifinals. ... Grundy edged Rural Retreat 230-202 last year with Riverheads third. ... Riverheads (14), Grundy (12), Franklin (11), Rural Retreat (10) and George Wythe (10) have the most qualifiers. ... Chris Stiltner (138) and Peyton McComas (220) are Grundy's returning champs.
Class 2: James River's Mason Stewart (145) was Timesland's only individual champ, winning at 138 pounds. ... Glenvar's Trey Lawrence (145) was the runner-up at 132 in 2020, setting up a possible all-Timesland final. ... Poquoson's Karon Smith (120) is going for a fourth state title. ... James River's Chase Cuddy (126) and Addison McCaleb (182), and Glenvar's Jake Cline (132) placed third last year. ... Poquoson (11 wrestlers), James River (9), Lebanon (7), Glenvar (6) and Strasburg (6) comprised the top five last year.. ... Thirty-five teams scored points in last year's tournament. Only 24 schools are represented this time.
Class 3: Rockbridge County's Seth Youngblood (170) won the 2020 title at 160, while David Allio (285) was the runner-up, helping the Wildcats to a sixth-place finish. ... Hidden Valley's J.B. Dragovich (120) also placed second. ... New Kent returns four 2020 state champions and two others who won titles in 2019 when they ended Christiansburg's 15-year reign of team championships. ... Luke Robie (138) placed third last year at 126, while Jake Baier (170) was third at 160. ... The Blue Demons qualified eight wrestlers to 12 for New Kent and 11 for Skyline.
Class 4: The 2020 runner-up, Great Bridge, and sixth-place Jefferson Forest are among the teams that did not wrestle this year. ... Fauquier is the defending champion, with Liberty-Bealeton and Eastern View also in the top four in 2020. ... Salem has seven wrestlers, with Blacksburg and Pulaski County at five apiece. ... Salem's Cameron Martindale (285) was sixth at 220.