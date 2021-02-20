Virginia Beach team pours it on in fourth, defeats Patrick Henry girls in championship

Princess Anne came a long way to reach the VHSL Class 5 girls basketball championship game.
So did Patrick Henry.
In a sports year like no other, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the VHSL to play an abbreviated season that culminated in championship games played not in Richmond as usual, but at high schools throughout the state.
Princess Anne made the long trip from Virginia Beach to Roanoke on Saturday, and the Cavaliers made it worthwhile.
North Carolina State recruit Aziaha James scored 32 points as Princess Anne added another jewel to the tiara with a 56-41 victory over Patrick Henry in the Class 5 final.
While it was Princess Anne’s eighth consecutive state title and 11th overall, those tears in the Patriots’ eyes told their half of the story.
“We came to win,” PH junior guard Mini Childress said.
Patrick Henry led only once — at 3-2 after Childress hit a 3-pointer — but the Patriots trailed by just four points early in the second half and were down only 34-27 with 2:32 left in the third quarter.
That’s when Princess Anne (10-0) spread the floor and put the ball in the hands of James, a slithery left-hander who can make shots at the rim, in the lane and from behind the 3-point lane.
Nine points by the two-time Class 5 state player of the year fueled a 17-5 run, and the engraving was on the trophy.
“We just made Princess Anne stall the ball in order to get a lead to beat us,” PH coach Mike Hedrick said. “Our team came ready to play. Half the battle is not being intimidated by them, and we were not intimidated.”
Patrick Henry (9-3) employed a 2-3 zone, and the size of 6-foot-1 Savannah Derey and 6-foot-2 Trinity Breedlove caused the Cavaliers some early problems.
The visitors hit just 6 of 16 shots and committed three turnovers and seven fouls in the first quarter, which ended tied at 12.
“The confidence was high,” Childress said. “Once we showed them we’re not laying down, they got a little nervous. We just remained confident. We made it here. We deserved to be here.”
Patrick Henry just didn’t have a player like James.
“Aziaha James, there’s a reason she’s a McDonald’s All-American,” Hedrick said. “She kept them in the game. If it weren’t for her, we probably would have had the game.”
At one point in the fourth quarter, James had outscored PH by herself.
The 5-foot-11 guard converted an and-one to end the third quarter, then she opened the fourth period with a 3-pointer that gave her 28 points and put Princess Anne up 41-27.
Zakiya Stephenson added 13 points for the Cavaliers, but James clearly was the difference.
“That’s what you get paid the big bucks for, as they say, right?” said Princess Anne coach Darnell Dozier, who has coached all 11 PA championship teams.
Derey, the lone senior on PH’s team, scored 18 points to lead the Patriots in her final game. Childress added 11 points and Breedlove scored seven.
Derey’s ninth-grade season coincided with Hedrick’s arrival as PH’s head coach. During their four-year run, the Patriots put up a 71-22 record with four state tournament berths including last season’s loss to Highland Springs in the semifinals.
The season before Hedrick was hired, PH finished 5-17 with an 88-35 loss to William Fleming and a 70-17 drubbing by Brookville.
“Patrick Henry basketball four years ago was a joke,” Derey said. “We weren’t taken seriously on any level.
“We really thought we had a chance to show them that even though we’ve never been here before, we were not just going to roll over. I think we showed we could play at the highest level.”
