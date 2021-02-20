Virginia Beach team pours it on in fourth, defeats Patrick Henry girls in championship

Nine points by the two-time Class 5 state player of the year fueled a 17-5 run, and the engraving was on the trophy.

“We just made Princess Anne stall the ball in order to get a lead to beat us,” PH coach Mike Hedrick said. “Our team came ready to play. Half the battle is not being intimidated by them, and we were not intimidated.”

Patrick Henry (9-3) employed a 2-3 zone, and the size of 6-foot-1 Savannah Derey and 6-foot-2 Trinity Breedlove caused the Cavaliers some early problems.

The visitors hit just 6 of 16 shots and committed three turnovers and seven fouls in the first quarter, which ended tied at 12.

“The confidence was high,” Childress said. “Once we showed them we’re not laying down, they got a little nervous. We just remained confident. We made it here. We deserved to be here.”

Patrick Henry just didn’t have a player like James.

“Aziaha James, there’s a reason she’s a McDonald’s All-American,” Hedrick said. “She kept them in the game. If it weren’t for her, we probably would have had the game.”

At one point in the fourth quarter, James had outscored PH by herself.