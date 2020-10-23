Virginia still awaits return of starting QB, prepares alternatives for Miami game

Armstead ran the ball six times for 46 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown run that was UVa's biggest gainer on the ground or through the air.

Anae said that Armstrong was working out Wednesday and that all was needed was clearance from the trainers.

Thompson has not attempted a pass this season but he did catch a touchdown pass at Clemson, where he lined up as a receiver.

"We're trying to work there," Anae said. "You know, he did come as a quarterback and quarterbacks are supposed to throw the football. That shoulder might be a little funky but, shoot, once you get back there, that's what quarterbacks do.

"So, we hope to get that going."

Stone had three carries for 10 yards.

"We try to get stuff to distribute because that's his top skill set," Anae said of Stone. "With the other kids, their top skills set is running the ball. But, dang, we're not going to expand Lindell's skill set to run the ball."

Never mind that Stone wears No. 36, a numeral more closely affiliated with O.J. Simpson and Jerome Bettis, kindly identified as "the Bus."

Armstead is No. 98 and Thompson is No. 99.