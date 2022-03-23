Virginia Tech announces non-students will have to pay $5 per ticket to attend spring football game

BLACKSBURG — Fans looking to attend Virginia Tech's spring game this year on April 16 at Lane Stadium will have to open up their wallets.

The annual exhibition has traditionally been open to fans at no cost, but on Wednesday the Hokies announced plans to charge $5 per ticket for non-students with an option to add a donation to the Hokie Club.

Students will be able to claim a complimentary ticket to the game through the standard lottery process used for regular season football games, according to a press release.

All seating will be general admission and parking will be available in all open on-campus and off-campus lots on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning on Tuesday, March 29.

Tech was forced to cancel the spring game in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down collegiate athletics for three-plus months. The Hokies made it through spring camp in 2021 without any COVID-related issues, but the school cited local health restrictions in cancelling the public exhibition for a second straight year.

This year's game was meant to be an introduction of sorts for new coach Brent Pry and his staff to the fanbase. He took over a Tech team that finished 6-7 last season and ended the year with a 54-10 loss to Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Tech's spring game this year will be available to watch on ACC Network for the first time. The network announced in January it was planning on carry every member school's spring game for the first time.

The game will air at 4 p.m. as part of a quadruple header featuring Miami, Wake Forest and Duke.

