Virginia Tech Football Notebook: Hokies brace for Liberty's formidable front

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is determined to protect its offensive backfield on Saturday, but that might not be easy.

Liberty leads the nation with 91 tackles for loss this season — 12 more than ACC leader Clemson. Senior defensive end Durrell Johnson has 14 solo and nine assisted tackles for loss.

“Very productive, particularly up front,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “They’re disruptive. I think you’ve got to minimize the minus-yardage plays. When teams have done that, it’s bode well for them, so we’ve got to be smart and sound.”

Liberty also ranks fifth nationally with 3.4 sacks per game.

The Hokies struggled to protect quarterback Grant Wells in last week’s 24-7 loss to Duke. He was sacked twice and hurried five times by five different players.

“At the end of the day, pass protection starts with me,” Tech center Johnny Jordan said Wednesday. “It’s on me to set the line in the right direction, make sure the five guys up front and the running back are on the same page, make sure Grant knows where he could be hot off of.

“We definitely need to be better in that area. I need to be better in that area in identifying defensive fronts and where pressures are coming from so that we can keep Grant upright.”

Coming back

Linebacker Alan Tisdale said Wednesday that he will return for a sixth season in 2023, taking advantage of the extra COVID year granted by the NCAA.

Tisdale is Tech’s top-graded run defender this season according to Pro Football Focus. He was suspended for the first six games of this season after self-reporting that he had placed legal bets on the NBA Finals last summer.

“You know, that first game back, that Miami game, I was just like, ‘All right, cool, I’ve just got to get that one tackle just to get that groove back,’” said Tisdale, who practiced with the team throughout his suspension. “It didn’t take me too long to get into the swing of things.”

Redshirt on hold

Freshman receiver Tucker Holloway will forgo a redshirt and play the final two games of the season, provided he overcomes an illness that held him out of Tuesday’s practice.

Holloway played in his fourth game last weekend against Duke. That’s the maximum a player can log and still take a redshirt year.

Holloway discussed his options Sunday with his parents and Tech coaches and decided that he would play. Pry said Holloway can help Tech’s chances of winning the final two games while gaining valuable experience.

“If he’s healthy and well and able to play in this one, then certainly we’re going to move forward with what he and his family and staff agree was in his best interest and our best interest,” Pry said. “But if for some reason he’s not able to play in this one, then we’ll have another decision on our hands.”

Love, actually

Pry said freshman John Love once again will serve as Tech’s place-kicker this week, his second straight game as the starter over redshirt junior William Ross.

Ross began the season 8 for 8 on field goals before missing a 36-yarder against Pitt and a 40-yarder against Georgia Tech. He also missed two extra points in 22 attempts.

Love came up short on his lone field-goal attempt (a 50-yarder) last week against Duke. He made his only extra-point attempt.

“Will’s done some good things this year,” Pry said. “They had a heck of a battle in preseason camp, and we felt like it was fair to kind of open it up and give John an opportunity with what happened, particularly on the PATs.

“Again, [it’s] about evaluating some of the freshmen in our program and what we have in them.”

Injury update

Pry declared cornerback Dorian Strong (hand) officially out for the season. Strong has not played since the Week 4 loss to West Virginia.

Running back Malachi Thomas (lower body) is doubtful for the Liberty game, Pry said. Thomas did not play against Georgia Tech or Duke and missed the season’s first five games with an injury.