Virginia Tech football smothers turnover prone Boston College in 40-14 win

The night wasn’t as easy for a beleaguered Tech defense that last week gave up 56 points and 650-plus yards, but forcing five turnovers smoothed over the rough edges. The Hokies got key personnel back in the secondary — Divine Deablo started after missing two games — and had success shuffling the group up with cornerback Devin Taylor moving to free safety and Deablo starting at boundary safety.

Taylor and Brion Murray each had interceptions while nickel Chamarri Conner and Deablo both forced fumbles.

The first punt for either team on Saturday came with 1:47 left in the first half.

That usually is a sign of a high-scoring affair, but three of Boston College’s turnovers came before halftime (two were inside Tech’s 30-yard line).

Hooker had two runs of 30-yards or more in the first half with the second of those setting up a 7-yard touchdown run to give Tech a 10-7 lead with 8:53 left in the half.

On Tech’s next possession, Hooker connected with Herbert on a 29-yard screen pass for a score. Herbert went into halftime with eight carries for 68 yards as the Hokies averaged 9.1 yards per play in the half.

On Boston College’s lone scoring drive of the half, Jurkovec was 5 for 7 for 66 yards. He threw a 12-yard touchdown to Devin Gill on third-and-eight to cap off the 13-play, 77-yard drive. The Eagles also converted a fourth and short inside the red zone.

