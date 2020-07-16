Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence Jr. jumps out to lead at State Open of Virginia

Mark Lawrence Jr. might have been more excited about a first-round 63 in the Delta Dental State Open if fast starts hadn’t already been part of his routine.

Lawrence, a Virginia Tech golfer from Richmond, twice finished in a tie at the end of regulation at Ballyhack, only to lose playoffs in 2016 and 2019.

“It’s one of my favorite golf courses,” said Lawrence, who won the Virginia state amateur in 2017. His father, Mark Lawrence Sr., won the same title in 1980.

“And, the greens are so damned good right now that, if you get the ball rolling on line, it’s going in. I feel like there could be some low scores with how the greens are rolling.”

Reports of lightning caused a delay at mid-afternoon Friday, at which point amateur Dustin Groves and professional Mason Stutler had posted 67s.

They were subsequently joined by Buck Brittain, a two-time state seniors champion from Tazewell who made a hole-in at No. 3 after starting on the back nine, where he birdied three of the last four holes. He finished with a 68 and sits alone in fourth place.