Virginia Tech’s Vice Squad ready for this season’s biggest test yet at North Carolina

The starting lineup features Christian Darrisaw at left tackle, Lecitus Smith at left guard, Brock Hoffman at center, Nester at right guard and Luke Tenuta at right tackle. Bryan Hudson, Silas Dzansi, Zachariah Hoyt and Austin Cannon have all rotated in at various points.

“It’s great having so much depth on our team,” Nester said. “Not only depth, but everybody can play almost every single position on the O-line, and just having that rotation during the game, keeping us all fresh, is I think really what’s helping us right now.”

Herbert has received the lion’s share of attention for the early success, but he’s been quick to credit his teammates up front.

“Knowing what they go through, just being around them all the time, kind of gives me a greater appreciation,” Herbert said. “They don’t get all the credit sometimes and they should.”

This weekend’s trip to Chapel Hill will be the group’s biggest test yet. North Carolina has the top rushing defense in the country (allowing only 54 yards per game on 2 yards per carry) and hasn’t allowed a single carry of 20 or more yards.