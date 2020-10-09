Virginia Tech’s Vice Squad ready for this season’s biggest test yet at North Carolina

BLACKSBURG — North Carolina State freshman cornerback Devan Boykin kept his eyes on Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson.
Patterson tucked the ball down at the goal line with hopes of adding to the Hokies’ 20-point lead late in the game. Boykin had a shot at making the stop for the briefest of moments as Patterson plowed forward.
That’s when he met Doug Nester.
The team’s starting right guard pulled to the left side and sent Boykin tumbling back into the end zone with a two-handed shove.
“To be part of the Vice Squad right now I’d say is something pretty special,” Nester said on Tuesday. “Just what we have going on in our room right now is just really special. ... Just how we interact with each other, how we go to work with everybody, is just so unique.”
Nester isn’t the only Tech offensive lineman bullying opponents either. The offensive line has dominated their first two opponents (North Carolina State and Duke) with the team posting back-to-back 300-plus yard games.
Tech has the No. 3 ranked rushing offense in the country and starting running back Khalil Herbert leads all FBS running backs with 12.4 yards per carry.
“The only stat that really matters to us is that win,” Nester said of the team’s standout production.
The starting lineup features Christian Darrisaw at left tackle, Lecitus Smith at left guard, Brock Hoffman at center, Nester at right guard and Luke Tenuta at right tackle. Bryan Hudson, Silas Dzansi, Zachariah Hoyt and Austin Cannon have all rotated in at various points.
“It’s great having so much depth on our team,” Nester said. “Not only depth, but everybody can play almost every single position on the O-line, and just having that rotation during the game, keeping us all fresh, is I think really what’s helping us right now.”
Herbert has received the lion’s share of attention for the early success, but he’s been quick to credit his teammates up front.
“Knowing what they go through, just being around them all the time, kind of gives me a greater appreciation,” Herbert said. “They don’t get all the credit sometimes and they should.”
This weekend’s trip to Chapel Hill will be the group’s biggest test yet. North Carolina has the top rushing defense in the country (allowing only 54 yards per game on 2 yards per carry) and hasn’t allowed a single carry of 20 or more yards.
In Tech’s six overtime win over UNC last year, the offense ran the ball 60 times for 254 yards. It was only the third time in Fuente’s tenure they reached the 60 carry mark on offense.
Patterson had four double-digit runs in the second half including a 53-yard touchdown run (the team’s longest rush of the season) to help force the game into overtime.
North Carolina’s resume this season likely won’t scare Tech away from relying on a run-heavy attack once again.
“I don’t know that I’m going to go crown them the best in the nation just yet, but I do like the way that they work,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said after the Duke game. “I do like their leadership and toughness.
“They want the challenge.”
