Virginia Tech's Lawrence in command at State Open of Virginia

After a nine-month hiatus from golf, Ross Funderburke has worked his game back into form just in time to be in contention at the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia.
Funderburke, a Hidden Valley graduate, shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to move into second place at 6-under going into the final round at Ballyhack Golf Club.
It will be a tall task to take the overall lead, however, as Richmond’s Mark Lawrence Jr. increased his first-round advantage to seven strokes by also shooting a 68 on Friday for a two-day score of 13-under 131.
Lawrence, who also plays for Virginia Tech, shot a blistering bogey-free 63 on Thursday that gave him a four-shot lead after the opening round.
Funderburke, an amateur who is a sophomore at Furman University, has only recently returned to competition after the Paladins’ golf season was cut short after just two tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The time away from competition, however, was beneficial to his game, according to Funderburke, who did not play in either of the two Furman meets.
“I got to practice and work on some stuff with my swing,” he said. “I played some in the spring and I’m back in a tournament groove.”
That groove showed early Friday, as the Roanoke County resident got off to a hot start in his morning round with back-to-back birdies.
“I did feel good warming up and I really got off to a hot start,” Funderburke said. “I had a 20-footer for eagle on No. 2 that I just barely missed.”
He went on to shoot 31 on the front nine before suffering his first bogey of the day on the 12th hole.
“I was 6 under through 11, but I had a bad break on number 12,” Funderburke said. “I got caught in the rough [on his tee shot] and had a 30-degree down-slope.”
He rallied to bogey the 12th and followed that up with another bogey on 13 before paring out to end his round at 68.
“I would have liked to have made one more birdie. I had a couple really good chances coming in, but I just didn’t make any putts,” Funderburke said. “I wanted a little more, but if I play like I did today then I feel like I have a chance tomorrow.”
Lawrence will be the one Funderburke will be chasing on Saturday. After twice finishing as runner-up — including last year in a playoff — Lawrence is looking for his first Open title.
“The lead didn’t change my approach because on this course you can always go low,” Lawrence Jr. said.
The afternoon pairings, which Lawrence was a part of, were taken off the course just after 1:30 p.m. for a weather delay that lasted nearly 90 minutes. A two-hour delay followed a couple of hours later. The interruptions, however, didn’t seem to affect the tournament leader.
After carding nine birdies and no bogeys in his opening round on Thursday, Lawrence picked up right where he left off, birding his first two holes of the day Nos. 10 and 11.
“They [delays] didn’t bother me,” Lawrence said. “When you play tournament golf that happens all the time.”
After waiting another two hours in the clubhouse, Lawrence completed his round before dark going 2-under over his last 11 holes.
Salem’s Justin Young shot a 3-under 69 to put him in a tie for eighth place at 140.
Play was suspended just after 8:30 p.m. Friday with 15 players still on the course. They’ll return at 7 a.m. Saturday to complete the second round. The final round is expected to get going around 10 a.m.
