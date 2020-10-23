Virus cancels another North Cross football game

North Cross School, which was preparing to return to the football field on Saturday, has postponed the game after another case of COVID-19.

A previous case within the team forced the postponement of a scheduled game two weeks ago.

Following a five-day team quarantine, North Cross (2-0) was to have played Woodberry Forest.

North Cross postponed its Oct. 9 trip to play St. Michael the Archangel in Fredericksburg when the private school in Roanoke County announced that a Raiders football player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The unidentified player was in quarantine for 14 days and has returned to the team, which was scheduled to have an open date this weekend after Fishburne Military School canceled the rest of its fall sports season for health reasons.

North Cross, which won the Division II state title in 2019, filled the void by scheduling Woodberry Forest, a VISAA Division 1 all-male boarding school in Madison County that has not yet played a game in 2020.

North Cross is the only Timesland school playing football this fall after the VHSL and VISAA member Roanoke Catholic opted to move to a winter-spring season. Coach Stephen Alexander said he is not surprised the schedule has been affected by COVID-19.

"I was hopeful, but you've got to expect that something is going to pop up," he said. "It's the luck of the draw. It's a virus. It doesn't follow our guidelines. It acts on its own accord."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.