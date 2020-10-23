Virus stops another North Cross football game

North Cross has won two football games in 2020 on the scoreboard.

The Raiders have lost two to COVID-19.

For the second time in three weeks, North Cross has postponed a game because one of its football players has tested positive for the coronavirus.

North Cross (2-0) was prepared to play VISAA Division I opponent Woodberry Forest at 1 p.m. Saturday at Willis Field for homecoming, but the game has been scrapped.

North Cross coach Stephen Alexander said Woodberry, an all-male boarding school in Madison County, would have been the Raiders' best opponent of 2020.

"It's kind of an emotional letdown," Alexander said. "We've been pretty revved up to play these guys."

Alexander said the player in question last attended North Cross football practice Wednesday. The team will not practice again until Tuesday.

Alexander said he hopes to reschedule the Woodberry Forest game.

"We don't have any open dates right now, but I think we're going to have some open up," he said.