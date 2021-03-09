VMI basketball standout Greg Parham enters transfer portal

After helping the VMI basketball team achieve its first winning season in seven years, Greg Parham is looking for a new school.
Parham entered the transfer portal Monday, one day after his team lost to Mercer in the Southern Conference semifinals. Parham, who earned All-Southern Conference first-team honors as a senior, is looking to join a new team as a graduate transfer.
The NCAA Division I Council has given all Division I winter-sports athletes in this school year an additional year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parham is on track to graduate in May with a psychology degree. VMI does not have a graduate school, so Parham must join a new team as a graduate transfer if he wants to use that extra year.
After talking with his parents and VMI coach Dan Earl, the point guard decided Monday to use that additional year and enter the portal.
"I just want to have another year where I can fully develop and maximize my potential, and increase my chances to get to the NBA or play overseas," Parham said Tuesday in a phone interview. "I'm definitely excited for the future.
"I want to get a master's degree for free and have another year to develop and get bigger."
A number of schools have already contacted either Parham, Earl or Parham's father since Parham entered the portal, including Virginia Commonwealth, Radford and James Madison. Parham said ACC members Clemson, North Carolina State have also been in contact. Parham said schools in the American Athletic Conference, West Coast Conference and Western Athletic Conference have also reached out.
"I'm grateful for all the attention I'm receiving," Parham said. "It's kind of cool, just seeing all my hard work pay off."
After averaging 9.4 points last year, Parham ranked third in the SoCon this year with an average of 18.4 points.
He led the league in 3-point field-goal percentage (43.5%). He also ranked fourth in field-goal percentage (48.4%), fifth in assist-turnover ration, sixth in assists (4.0 apg) and seventh in both minutes (34.0 mpg) and 3-pointers (2.6 per game).
The Keydets finished 13-12 — their most overall wins in seven years. They finished in sixth place in the SoCon with a 7-7 league mark — their most SoCon wins in six years.
VMI was the only Division I school to offer Parham a scholarship when he played for Monacan High School in Richmond. He is not surprised to be attracting more attention from schools this time around.
"I was pretty confident I would because of the year that we had," Parham said.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Parham said he wants to pick a school before he graduates.
After working hard to improve at VMI, he is looking for a program that can help him get even better.
"I want to become more of a dog on defense, and get stronger," he said. "That will allow me to be better as a professional player."
He would love it if his next school could turn him into an NBA prospect.
"That's been my dream and goal, and I believe I can make that happen," Parham said.
In a Monday night tweet announcing his decision, Parham thanked Earl for the opportunity to play Division I basketball. He also thanked the assistant coaches, his teammates and the community "for a GREAT four years."
Parham said Earl supported his decision to enter the portal.
This is the third straight spring that the leading scorer on the Keydets has entered the portal.
Bubba Parham transferred to Georgia Tech in 2019, while Travis Evee transferred to Rice last year and was named the Conference USA newcomer of the year on Tuesday. Both were still undergraduates when they moved on, as opposed to being a player who does not have the option of remaining a Keydet because VMI has no graduate school.
The best player on the VMI football team is also moving on as a graduate transfer.
The NCAA Board of Governors gave all 2020 Division I fall-sports athletes in this school year an extra year of eligibility. So senior quarterback Reece Udinski, who has helped the Keydets win their first two games this spring, plans to join Maryland as a graduate transfer.