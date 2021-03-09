VMI basketball standout Greg Parham enters transfer portal

After helping the VMI basketball team achieve its first winning season in seven years, Greg Parham is looking for a new school.

Parham entered the transfer portal Monday, one day after his team lost to Mercer in the Southern Conference semifinals. Parham, who earned All-Southern Conference first-team honors as a senior, is looking to join a new team as a graduate transfer.

The NCAA Division I Council has given all Division I winter-sports athletes in this school year an additional year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parham is on track to graduate in May with a psychology degree. VMI does not have a graduate school, so Parham must join a new team as a graduate transfer if he wants to use that extra year.

After talking with his parents and VMI coach Dan Earl, the point guard decided Monday to use that additional year and enter the portal.

"I just want to have another year where I can fully develop and maximize my potential, and increase my chances to get to the NBA or play overseas," Parham said Tuesday in a phone interview. "I'm definitely excited for the future.

"I want to get a master's degree for free and have another year to develop and get bigger."