VSGA women's amateur field has young look to it

"None of our [veteran] women's golfers considered [playing] the women's am," McAfee said. "The competitive seniors that we have always go to the senior amateur at Hot Springs."

Nobody from the Roanoke Valley has won the women's state amateur since Dot Bolling in 2000. Forest's Sarah Harvey won in 2007, and former Floyd County and Virginia Tech standout Amanda Hollandsworth is a three-time runner-up.

The last women's state am in the area was at Hidden Valley Country Club in 2014, and it is the VSGA's history is to spread the event around the state.

"There's so many tournaments that these kids play in that I lose track of it," Prater said. "The state amateur, itself, holds a lot of credibility. If they won it or played real well in it, it would look good for them."

Prater sees the absence of young adults or older players of distinction as unfortunate.

"It's good to play around people who are going to be pulling for you and cheering for you as you go through other tournaments," Prater said. "You'd love to have a support group of people who are watching what you do.

"They usually show appreciation their to the kids and take care of them out there."