VSGA women's amateur field has young look to it

None of the participants in this year's Virginia Women's Amateur golf tournament had been born when the event was last held at the Roanoke Country Club.
Heck, almost all were born this century, including 26 teenagers.
And they come even younger than that, including 12-year-old Roanoker Ashnoor Kaur, who is the youngest player in a field of 40 that tees off in qualifying Tuesday at RCC.
"It's a lot of young players, at least the names that I recognize from our area," RCC director of golf Tim McAfee said. "Some girls aren't even in high school yet.
"Kathryn Ha has been winning everything on the Peggy Kirk Bell Tour, which is pretty competitive. I think she's won five straight tournaments on that. She might be 13."
Ha, Kaitlyn Mosdell (Lord Botetourt) and Caroline Gilreath (Patrick Henry) are all listed as representing RCC. Kaur is listed as representing VSGA Jr. Golf.
After qualifying Tuesday, the field will be cut to 16 for match play. Quarterfinals will be Wednesday, semifinals will be Thursday and the final will be Friday.
The last time the women's state amateur was held at the Roanoke Country Club was in 1948.
For many years in succession, the women's senior amateur was held at the Cascades in Hot Springs, where this women's senior amateur has been held for many years, and will be played there again in two weeks.
"I'm assuming there are some older ladies in the field," McAfee said of this week's event, "but a lot of the young professionals aren't playing as much and don't think they can complete as well.
"That's why the men's mid-am is so popular for the guys who aren't playing full-time but can go out there and compete."
Much credit for the success of the junior girls programs in Southwest Virginia can be attributed to Steve Prater, who moved over last year after many years at RCC to become the director of golf instruction at Blacksburg Country Club.
"There's definitely a few more boys than girls," McAfee said of junior golf in the Roanoke Valley, "but it's pretty close to 50-50 in a game that used to be more dominated by boys."
Meredith Swanson, Courtney Ellenbogen and Vickie Kasza were top girls players in their day but it wasn't a long list.
"Now, on a given day, we'll have six girls — at least one foursome — practicing and playing together," McAfee said. "There are some really competitive girls out here."
The field for this week's tournament also includes the defending champion, Rory Weinfurther, who is entering her first year at the University of Richmond. Also back is the 2019 runner-up, Mallory Hetzel, who is the women's golf coach at Old Dominion.
"None of our [veteran] women's golfers considered [playing] the women's am," McAfee said. "The competitive seniors that we have always go to the senior amateur at Hot Springs."
Nobody from the Roanoke Valley has won the women's state amateur since Dot Bolling in 2000. Forest's Sarah Harvey won in 2007, and former Floyd County and Virginia Tech standout Amanda Hollandsworth is a three-time runner-up.
The last women's state am in the area was at Hidden Valley Country Club in 2014, and it is the VSGA's history is to spread the event around the state.
"There's so many tournaments that these kids play in that I lose track of it," Prater said. "The state amateur, itself, holds a lot of credibility. If they won it or played real well in it, it would look good for them."
Prater sees the absence of young adults or older players of distinction as unfortunate.
"It's good to play around people who are going to be pulling for you and cheering for you as you go through other tournaments," Prater said. "You'd love to have a support group of people who are watching what you do.
"They usually show appreciation their to the kids and take care of them out there."
Prater is booked solid for lessons and isn't sure he can make it to Roanoke, but he offered a tip on another one of his proteges.
"Watch out for Gilreath," he said. "She's long and lanky and can really swing that club."
