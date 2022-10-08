VT football notebook: Offense shows signs of life

PITTSBURGH – Virginia Tech lost for the fourth time in six games on Saturday, but for the first time, the offense wasn’t the primary culprit in defeat.

The Hokies put up 403 total yards in their 45-29 loss to Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium — their highest output against an FBS opponent this season.

“That’s the closest we’ve come to complementary ball, which we hope to do,” coach Brent Pry said. “I think against a good defense, we played our best game offensively.

“It was good to see us move the ball and compete and keep us in the game. That needed to happen, and I think that’s a closer look at who we can be offensively.”

Tech quarterback Grant Wells went 25 for 47 for 277 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception, but that came on a desperation heave at the end of the first half.

The Hokies spoke all week about the need for more explosive plays. They had five offensive plays of 20 yards or longer, including a 43-yard touchdown catch by Da’Wain Lofton.

“When we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot, I thought we really moved the ball really well,” Wells said. “We ran plays that we expected to and we’d practiced all week.

“We knew we had to attack their secondary, and I thought we did that really well.”

Block party

Tech has been looking for sparks on special teams, and redshirt freshman P.J. Prioleau provided one.

The Radford High School graduate blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone Nyke Johnson in the end zone, cutting Pitt’s lead to 31-29 with 13:25 remaining.

“Beamer Ball was one of our focuses this week,” said Prioleau, whose team watched the documentary on Frank Beamer that the ACC Network debuted Monday. “This whole week I was focusing on special teams, and if I got the opportunity to get a block, I would.

“I just got lucky he bobbled it, so I got that opportunity.”

Prioleau is a wide receiver who primarily has been working with the scout team.

“I think it’s awesome,” Pry said. “Lo and behold, a guy who just keeps embracing his role earns an opportunity and takes advantage of it. That was a game-changing play, obviously.”

Too sloppy

On the whole, however, Tech’s special teams did not stand out in a good way. Normally reliable punter Peter Moore struggled to a 33.4-yard average and had one punt blocked. Will Ross missed his first field goal in nine tries this year – a 37-yarder that would have made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

“In playing complementary ball, you’ve got to make plays in all three phases,” Pry said. “I didn’t think we were very clean with our operation in the special teams department. The snaps, the low kicks, the holds, the punting was shaky.

“That hasn’t really been an issue since Game 1 with the snap over the head, so we’ve got to get to the bottom of that.”

Missing Garbutt

Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt did not make the trip as he nursed an undisclosed injury that Pry said has been bothering him for weeks.

The Hokies missed his pass-rushing ability — Tech had just one sack — and his prowess setting the edge against the run.

“He is our best pass rusher right now, and to be honest, he’s playing hurt,” Pry said. “He’s got a nagging injury and just hasn’t looked like himself so the medical staff and myself, we just decided let’s just rest him, see if we can get him over this so we can get him back to form.

“He hasn’t been able to practice very well, and it’s translated to the games. It’s frustrating for him.”