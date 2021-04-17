Wade's big night helps Botetourt survive rare test

“Definitely the best team we’ve played all year,” Botetourt defensive lineman Xavier Stephens said. “They came out and played as hard as they could. I’m going to be honest; they’d probably beat any team we played this year.”

The last moment of real drama came with 5:43 remaining. Leading 19-8, the Cavaliers faced a fourth and 3 from their own 35 yard line.

The Cavaliers lined up in a punt formation, but punter Mikey Rago took the snap and ran around the right edge for a 6-yard gain and a first down.

If that fake punt hadn’t worked, this one could have gotten awfully interesting.

“If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we’d all have a merry Christmas, too,” Harless said with a smile. “I was kicking his butt for not faking it earlier, because they kept bailing and we had it all night. He finally took it, and he did a great job. Mikey’s a heck of an athlete. The thing about him that people probably don’t realize is that he can fly. He’s a weapon.”

He showed it later on that possession, too, in a play that effectively ended the game. His soaring punt with three minutes remaining got up in the wind and was muffed by Abingdon, with Botetourt’s Bryce Harrison recovering.