Wade's big night helps Botetourt survive rare test

DALEVILLE — The run of name-the-score blowouts came to an end for Lord Botetourt on Friday night.
The winning, though, continued.
In a matchup of undefeated teams, the Cavaliers were tested by Abingdon but rode an opportunistic defense, a big performance from running back Dylan Wade and a couple of huge plays on special teams to a 26-8 victory in the Region 3D final.
The Cavaliers (8-0) will host Liberty Christian next week in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. Coach Jamie Harless said that standout running back Hunter Rice will be back in action for that one, but Wade was impressive with Rice sidelined by a knee injury.
Wade toted the ball 33 times on Friday for 228 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-7, 173-pound senior showed both power and patience between the tackles in a game Botetourt led just 9-0 at halftime.
“Not every game is going to be a blowout,” said Wade, whose Cavaliers had beaten their first seven opponents by an average score of 48-5. “Eventually you’re going to meet a team that is going to punch you in the mouth just as hard as you punch other people. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.
“And that’s what we showed tonight: We can still play, even when it’s not a blowout.”
The Cavaliers forced five turnovers from Abingdon (6-1), which had been similarly dominant before meeting Botetourt. Neither team scored until late in the first quarter, when Wade plunged in from 5 yards out.
“Definitely the best team we’ve played all year,” Botetourt defensive lineman Xavier Stephens said. “They came out and played as hard as they could. I’m going to be honest; they’d probably beat any team we played this year.”
The last moment of real drama came with 5:43 remaining. Leading 19-8, the Cavaliers faced a fourth and 3 from their own 35 yard line.
The Cavaliers lined up in a punt formation, but punter Mikey Rago took the snap and ran around the right edge for a 6-yard gain and a first down.
If that fake punt hadn’t worked, this one could have gotten awfully interesting.
“If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we’d all have a merry Christmas, too,” Harless said with a smile. “I was kicking his butt for not faking it earlier, because they kept bailing and we had it all night. He finally took it, and he did a great job. Mikey’s a heck of an athlete. The thing about him that people probably don’t realize is that he can fly. He’s a weapon.”
He showed it later on that possession, too, in a play that effectively ended the game. His soaring punt with three minutes remaining got up in the wind and was muffed by Abingdon, with Botetourt’s Bryce Harrison recovering.
“He brought rain down out of the sky with that thing,” Harless said of Rago.
Abingdon got 96 rushing yards from William and Mary signee Martin Lucas, who is the nephew of former Virginia Tech linebacker Sean Lucas. The Falcons held Cavaliers to their lowest scoring output of the year.
“They’ve got some great linemen, and their backs made a couple good cuts there at times,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “I can’t say enough about our D-line and linebackers, though. It was a heavyweight battle. We told our guys that it was going to be that this week, and we stood toe to toe.”
With another home game on tap next week, the Cavaliers are hoping they can reprise the dominance they had in their first seven games.
“I wouldn’t take anything away from their kids; I thought they played hard,” Harless said of the Falcons. “But I didn’t see the pop that I normally see, and I’m going to have to go back and figure out whether it’s something in practice or what it was. But give credit to the kids from Abingdon. I think they’ve got some really high-level players.”
Abingdon;0;0;0;8;--;8
Lord Boteturt;7;2;10;7;--;26
LB—Wade 5 run (Harvey kick)
LB—Safety (intentional grounding in end zone)
LB—Wade 3 run (Harvey kick)
LB—FG Harvey 31
A—Lucas 4 run (McClanahan pass from Lambert
LB—Bratton 4 run (Harvey kick)
A;LB
Yards rushing
114;259
C-A-I
9-23-1;5-13-2
Yards passing
114;16
First downs
12;15
Fumbles-lost
3-3;1-0
Penalties-yards
6-50;9-80
Punts-average
3-20;5-35
Rushing
Abingdon, Lucas 16-96, Hounshell 11-42, Cook 1-1, Jones 1-0, Lambert 3-(-25). Lord Botetourt, Wade 33-228, Bratton 7-15, Peery 2-10, Rago 1-6.
Passing
Abingdon, Lambert 9-23-1-114. Lord Botetourt, Peery 5-12-2-16, Bratton 0-1-0-0.
Receiving
Abingdon, McClanahan 3-60, Carter 6-48, Doane 1-6.Lord Botetourt, Horton 3-10, Orange 1-4, Pitzer 1-2.