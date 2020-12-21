 Skip to main content
William and Mary-Virginia men's basketball preview capsule
Men's Basketball

Tuesday

William and Mary at No. 16 Virginia

2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ACC Network

Records: William and Mary 2-2; Virginia 3-1

Last  meeting: William and Mary faced the Cavaliers on Dec. 22, 2018, and lost 72-40 at John Paul Jones Arena to a UVa team that was ranked No. 5 in the country at the time. The Cavaliers raised their record to 11-0 in what would become a 16-game season-opening winning streak.

NOTES: The Cavaliers have won the last 11 games in the series with the last Tribe victory dating back to a 1-point win in Williamsburg in 1984. …  UVa is 26-2 in its last 28 games with William and Mary, with the latest win coming in 2018, when the Cavaliers routed a Tony Shaver-coached Tribe team at John Paul Jones Arena, 72-40. … The Tribe was left in a rebuilding mode after the departure of 6-foot-10 Nathan Knight, who scored more than 2,000 points in his college career and was signed to a two-way contract by the Atlanta Hawks. He was the CAA 2019-20 player of the year. … William and Mary and Virginia originally were scheduled to play Dec. 12 but a COVID-19 matter inside the UVa program resulted in a postponement. … The Cavaliers haven't played since Dec. 4, when they defeated Kent State 71-64 in overtime. … William and Mary beat George Washington and Hampton before losing to visiting High Point 71-49 on Saturday.

