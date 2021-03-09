William Byrd boys basketball coach steps down to join ministry

Cunningham said he ministers to an expanding congregation, with approximately 300 attendees at two services last Sunday at the non-denominational church.

"Our church has grown in the last couple years," he said. "There's been a need for this kind of role for a little while. Just doing my best to take a lot of the administrative stuff off the plate of the senior pastor, some of the day-to-day stuff."

Cunningham tipped off his career in the pulpit by subbing for the regular pastor and preaching the sermon at both services.

"I told my senior pastor I was going to have to take some of my own medicine from my pregame pep talks about fighting the nerves," he said. "I was definitely feeling those nerves."

Byrd finished 4-6 in a season shortened by COVID-19. Five of the six losses were to Northside and Cave Spring, including an overtime loss to the Vikings.

Cunningham's 2020-21 coaching staff included varsity assistants Jalen Wheeler and Jordan Ronning, and JV coach Tyler Goodman.

"It's anybody's dream to get a chance to coach at the place they played," he said. "We took some lumps for a couple years, but I thought we were headed in the right direction this year.

"Roanoke's got some strong basketball, and that's part of the great thing about coaching in this area."

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

