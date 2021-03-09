William Byrd boys basketball coach steps down to join ministry

Josh Cunningham has made a career change.
Just call it a leap of faith.
Cunningham, the boys basketball coach at William Byrd High School for the past four seasons, has stepped down to become an administrative pastor at Lighthouse Bible Church in Vinton.
Cunningham resigned Jan. 12 as a special education teacher at Byrd, but he finished the 2020-21 season with the Terriers, which ended last month with a 68-36 loss to Northside in the Region 3D quarterfinals.
"I kind of made the decision back in October, at least from the teaching side," Cunningham said Tuesday. "I worked it out with my church that I would never want to leave our guys without a coach that close to the [beginning of] the season."
Cunningham, 31, a 2007 William Byrd graduate, spent four seasons as the head coach at his alma mater, posting a 24-58 overall record.
He was the head coach at Roanoke Catholic for the previous three seasons after serving as an assistant with the Celtics under Leon Caldwell for three years.
"Once I got the job at Byrd. I just assumed that I would stay there," he said. "I figured I'd retire as a teacher and coach there, but the Lord obviously had other plans. My ultimate goal is to be obedient to that."
Cunningham said he ministers to an expanding congregation, with approximately 300 attendees at two services last Sunday at the non-denominational church.
"Our church has grown in the last couple years," he said. "There's been a need for this kind of role for a little while. Just doing my best to take a lot of the administrative stuff off the plate of the senior pastor, some of the day-to-day stuff."
Cunningham tipped off his career in the pulpit by subbing for the regular pastor and preaching the sermon at both services.
"I told my senior pastor I was going to have to take some of my own medicine from my pregame pep talks about fighting the nerves," he said. "I was definitely feeling those nerves."
Byrd finished 4-6 in a season shortened by COVID-19. Five of the six losses were to Northside and Cave Spring, including an overtime loss to the Vikings.
Cunningham's 2020-21 coaching staff included varsity assistants Jalen Wheeler and Jordan Ronning, and JV coach Tyler Goodman.
"It's anybody's dream to get a chance to coach at the place they played," he said. "We took some lumps for a couple years, but I thought we were headed in the right direction this year.
"Roanoke's got some strong basketball, and that's part of the great thing about coaching in this area."
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123