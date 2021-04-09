William Fleming wins beats Harrisonburg 63-21

When asked what has led to the shift to a winning culture at William Fleming, Lovelace said that the team’s success actually began away from the gridiron.

“For us it all started in the classroom. My first year here we had to dismiss 47 guys after season one but since then our guys have been able to focus on football. We’ve got a real good group — these guys would come in during COVID and work out when it would have been easy not to.”

“It’s been a challenging season, with the early season weather, not having an activity bus which made transportation difficult, we didn’t even have a football until January so we spent six months just working out — some of those times we couldn’t even touch a practice dummy,” Lovelace said. “Spending time together ended up being the most important thing and that’s all we’re doing now, fighting for more time together.”

In addition to the impressive rushing performance, William Fleming also had a strong showing from junior quarterback Dashawn Lewis — he finished with 144 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air, while also adding 75 yards and a score on the ground.

Sophomore Louis English recorded five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Bonds and senior Jujan Webb each added receiving touchdowns.