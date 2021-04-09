William Fleming wins beats Harrisonburg 63-21

Prior to Jamar Lovelace’s arrival at William Fleming in 2018, the football program had been struggling for the better part of a decade.
The team was coming off a winless 2017 campaign and had only managed one winning season since 2010. In just his second season, massive improvements were already evident — he led the Colonels to their first playoff win since 2003 with a tight 20-17 victory over Harrisonburg in the first round.
Those same two squads met up in the same scenario again Friday night, but this time Lovelace and his squad rolled to a dominant 63-21 statement win over the Blue Streaks.
The Colonels rolled up almost 600 yards of total offense, including 450 rushing yards and five touchdowns from a ground attack led by senior Deuce Anderson and junior Nahshon Bonds. The duo rushed for 220 and 151 yards, respectively, behind a physical offensive line that provided open lanes all game long.
Unlike the teams’ meeting in 2019, this contest was lopsided from the very beginning — William Fleming scored on each of their first three possessions to race out to a 21-0 lead and only allowed 50 yards of total offense until a long Harrisonburg touchdown pass just before halftime.
The Blue Streaks’ score cut their deficit at the break to 35-7 but the Colonels then scored on each of their first two drives in the third quarter and quickly pushed the advantage to 49-7 and the outcome was all but decided.
When asked what has led to the shift to a winning culture at William Fleming, Lovelace said that the team’s success actually began away from the gridiron.
“For us it all started in the classroom. My first year here we had to dismiss 47 guys after season one but since then our guys have been able to focus on football. We’ve got a real good group — these guys would come in during COVID and work out when it would have been easy not to.”
“It’s been a challenging season, with the early season weather, not having an activity bus which made transportation difficult, we didn’t even have a football until January so we spent six months just working out — some of those times we couldn’t even touch a practice dummy,” Lovelace said. “Spending time together ended up being the most important thing and that’s all we’re doing now, fighting for more time together.”
In addition to the impressive rushing performance, William Fleming also had a strong showing from junior quarterback Dashawn Lewis — he finished with 144 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air, while also adding 75 yards and a score on the ground.
Sophomore Louis English recorded five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Bonds and senior Jujan Webb each added receiving touchdowns.
Bonds said that the team has had to grind through the season but that wins like tonight have made it all worthwhile.
“Our coaches have done a great job working with us in practice, especially coach Douglas, it’s just been a grind but we aren’t done yet.”
The victory sets up another rematch for the Colonels, as they will host Mountain View next week. The two teams met in the second round of the 2019 playoffs, with the Colonels dropping that contest 35-0.