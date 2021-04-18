Winning scorecard included a 'Crazy 8' for PH player in region golf tournament

When the news got out that Stevens was the region champion, more than a few people were taken aback.

“Basically everyone,” Stevens said. “I’m an average player on the team. Everyone was pretty surprised.”

Stevens was in position to win the tournament in regulation before the same idea popped into his head and he double-bogeyed the 18th hole.

“I was adding up my score and I thought I could post this [good] score,” he said. “I overthought it a little bit and kind of blew it up.”

Then it was nail-biting time in the playoff.

“I was pretty nervous on the first few holes, then I settled in,” Stevens said.

Things proceeded in piecemeal fashion as the course had opened to members by that time and the playoff jumped from hole to hole in an irregular order.

On the fourth playoff hole, which was No. 9 on the course, Stevens was in big trouble.

“He hit one and was stymied right behind a tree,” Mills said. “He hit out and got up and down and bogeyed. The other kid was on the green and three-putted.”