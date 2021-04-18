Winning scorecard included a 'Crazy 8' for PH player in region golf tournament

Maxwell Stevens was a member of the Patrick Henry boys basketball team that reached the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals in February.
Such a season-long endeavor means running preseason and post-practice conditioning drills, those agonizing line-to-line wind sprints.
Run. Stop. Bend. Touch the line. Go back in the other direction.
Again and again and again.
Stevens thought that was tough until he met the test that was the Region 5D golf tournament.
The No. 4-ranked player on Patrick Henry’s team, Stevens entered the 18-hole event Tuesday at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg with a realistic expectation of helping the Patriots claim the team championship by improving on his usual score of 85.
He did that and more.
The PH junior fired a round of 77 that not only was the best score on the winning Patriots team, it left him tied with Harrisonburg’s Toby Corriston for the individual title.
That necessitated a playoff, a sudden-death affair that usually produces a winner after an extra hole or two.
Not this time.
The two players matched scores on hole after hole after hole after hole.
Nearly another nine in all before Stevens finally prevailed with a par on the eighth extra hole, giving the PH golfer his first career tournament win.
“It lasted a long time,” Stevens said. “We were out there for like, two [extra] hours. My legs were hurting by the end of it.”
The PGA Tour record for the longest sudden-death playoff was an 11-hole duel between Lloyd Mangrum and Cary Middlecoff in the 1949 Motor City Open that might have lasted even longer but both players were declared co-winners because of darkness.
There was plenty of daylight left when Stevens finished his playoff at approximately 5:30 p.m., but the gathering of spectators following the match thinned considerably.
“A lot were there at first, but as it went on people were like, ‘Daggone, this is taking too long,’" Patrick Henry coach Terry Mills said.
Stevens and Corriston might have contested an epic high school playoff, but it was hardly Tiger vs. Phil.
Stevens parred the first hole, but he opened the door for his opponent with bogeys on the next five holes.
Corriston couldn’t walk through, matching Stevens score for score until he bogeyed the final playoff hole and the PH player closed it out with a par.
When the news got out that Stevens was the region champion, more than a few people were taken aback.
“Basically everyone,” Stevens said. “I’m an average player on the team. Everyone was pretty surprised.”
Stevens was in position to win the tournament in regulation before the same idea popped into his head and he double-bogeyed the 18th hole.
“I was adding up my score and I thought I could post this [good] score,” he said. “I overthought it a little bit and kind of blew it up.”
Then it was nail-biting time in the playoff.
“I was pretty nervous on the first few holes, then I settled in,” Stevens said.
Things proceeded in piecemeal fashion as the course had opened to members by that time and the playoff jumped from hole to hole in an irregular order.
On the fourth playoff hole, which was No. 9 on the course, Stevens was in big trouble.
“He hit one and was stymied right behind a tree,” Mills said. “He hit out and got up and down and bogeyed. The other kid was on the green and three-putted.”
Stevens credited his surprise victory to simply getting his game in a groove by returning to the golf course.
“Earlier last summer I was playing really well,” he said. “Then I had basketball season and didn’t play golf at all. I kind of lost it, but now I’m getting back to playing a lot.”
Mills hopes Stevens can repeat his performance when PH tees off at 8 a.m. Monday in the Class 5 state tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club in Williamsburg. PH will need top efforts from Caroline Gilreath, Tommy Fitchett and Ryan Straub.
Playing third fiddle in the River Ridge District to the likes of Blacksburg and Cave Spring helped prepare PH for the postseason.
“The best we ever did in a district match was third,” said Mills, who will miss Monday’s state tournament because his son was married Sunday in Ohio.
"Our region wasn’t as strong as the ones in the past. Our district was tougher than our region. That kind of trained us for those harder matches.”
But kids, just 18 holes this time please.
