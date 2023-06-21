Salem's four-game winning streak was snapped by two big Down East hits Tuesday evening.

The Wood Ducks used a pair of extra-base hits in the third and fourth innings to take the lead for good and cruise to an 8-3 win over the Red Sox to open a six-game series at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (30-33) entered Tuesday's series opener as one of the Carolina League's hottest teams after winning five games in a seven-game set against Delmarva.

Down East (37-24) used Ian Moller's two-run double in the third inning and JoJo Blackmon's three-run homer in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead and never look back.

Those big hits came against Salem starter Noah Dean (1-4), who surrendered five runs on four hits, walked four and struck out five in 3 1/3 innings.

Alexis Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning for the Red Sox.