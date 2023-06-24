Down East erupted for four runs in the 10th inning and defeated Salem 6-2 on Saturday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Wood Ducks (39-24) rattled off three hits in the extra frame after being limited to four hits through nine innings.

Salem (30-35) took a 2-0 lead on Cutter Coffey’s two-run homer in the first inning. That lead stood until the third when Tommy Specht’s two-run homer tied the game.

The Red Sox had four hits in the first four innings and didn’t record their fifth until Albert Feliz’s two-out single in the ninth.

Salem went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Red Sox starter Luis Perales, the reigning Carolina League pitcher of the year, didn’t factor into the decision. He allowed two earned runs on three hits, walked one and struck out six over 5 2/3 innings.

Down East 7, Salem 4

The Wood Ducks used a seven-run second inning to take the lead and not look back Friday night to open the second half of the Carolina League season.

Eleven batters came to the plate for the Wood Ducks in the game-deciding frame. They rattled off six of their eight hits, and took advantage of two wild pitches, two stolen bases, a passed ball that allowed a run to score and a sacrifice fly.

Allan Castro hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning for the Red Sox.