State police investigating Franklin County crash that injured 3
Virginia State Police are investigating a traffic crash Friday evening in Franklin County that sent three people to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries.

At about 7:45 p.m., an SUV driven by a 52-year-old Martinsville woman that was heading west on Snow Creek Road near the Henry County line crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle head on, said state police spokesperson Corinne Geller in a Saturday statement.

The SUV crashed into a tree. The man steering the Harley-Davidson and his female passenger, both 29-year-old Bassett residents, were thrown off the motorcycle. Both were wearing helmets. They were flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Geller said.

The SUV driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. State police are continuing to investigate, Geller said.

