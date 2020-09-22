state senior open 092320

MIDLOTHIAN — Matt Sughrue of Arlington had the touch on the back nine Tuesday at Independence Golf, carding three birdies on the last six holes to earn a three-shot victory in the State Senior Open of Virginia.
Sughrue, an amateur who had to take nine months off from golf after tearing two tendons in his elbow, shot a tournament-best 4-under-par 68 to best first-round co-leader Jon Hurst and Tazewell’s Buck Brittain. Sughrue had a two-round total of minus-6.
UVa golf coach Bowen Sargent tied for fifth.
Former Champions Tour player and Forest resident Dick Mast finished tied for 14th at 3 over par. Salem’s Jack Allara (+5) tied for 18th, and Martinsville’s Keith Decker (+6) tied for 21st.
Two Roanoke residents, Keith Myers and Mark Funderburke (+12), finished tied for 46th. Former Virginia Tech golf coach Jay Hardwick (+20) tied for 68th.
