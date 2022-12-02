Steel drums bring island sounds to the lake community

The sound of steel drums has become a common occurrence at Smith Mountain Lake over the last decade. A dedicated group of local residents has taken up learning to play island melodies and showcasing them at events and fundraisers held around the community.

The leader of this spirited group of performers is Richard Rudolph, commonly referred to as the "Pandaddy" by the group. He introduced the steel drum sounds to the lake community and keeps coming back week after week to teach more than 30 musicians who are interested in playing the music of the Caribbean.

Rudolph can be found every Monday evening leading a group of steel drum performers at what they refer to as the "Panyard." It is a small retail space on the back of Bridgewater Plaza the band has used as a practice location for several years.

On a platform in the middle of the room, Rudolph keeps a beat on a standard drum kit while leading performers playing five different "voicings" of steel drums he provides. The lowest is the bass, a set made from six 55-gallon oil drums. The highest are the "leads," which often play the melodies. The "double tenors," "guitars" and double seconds" fill in the rhythms and harmonies.

Most members are lake residents, retired and well beyond the age they thought they would be able to learn a new instrument.

Rudolph leads two practices every Monday evening. One for the Toucan Pan and one for the Parrot Pan steel drum bands. The Toucan Pan is for those in the earlier stages of learning how to play the steel drums while the Parrot Pan band is comprised of more advanced players.

As the owner of Quest School of Music in Roanoke, Rudolph has had a lifelong love of music. His appreciation for the steel drums came in 2000 when he and his wife attended a week-long course on the instruments at West Virginia University.

After experiencing the instrument and the music during the course, Rudolph said he and his wife decided to introduce it at their school. "We felt this would be something that would take off," he recalled.

Rudolph played steel drums for a variety of groups including local schools, churches and other organizations as well as providing workshops at his school. He eventually decided to provide a workshop at Trinity Ecumenical Parish at the behest of Jerry and Ferne Hale on behalf of the Smith Mountain Arts Council.

Ferne Hale had heard about the steel drum band led by Rudolph in Roanoke and the couple decided to go and watch one of the practices. "We were just blown away," Hale said of attending the rehearsal.

The Hales asked Rudolph to perform at the lake. At the performance Rudolph announced a workshop at Trinity Ecumenical Parish for the lake community. It was that workshop that was the start of steel drum performances at Smith Mountain Lake.

Rudolph said there is a joy in playing steel drums. Anyone who attends a workshop, still held by the band twice a year in the spring and summer, are able to leave having learned to play one or more songs.

"It gives people a chance to be musical when they no longer thought they had the opportunity," Rudolph said. "Many or our members have never played an instrument before, but they can have satisfying success as steel drum players."

In addition to the weekly practices at Bridgewater Plaza, the Toucan Pan and Parrot Pan steel drum bands have played several events and fundraisers around the lake and beyond over the years. Rudolph said they have lost count of the amount of money they have helped raise for various groups over the years.

"We lost count after reaching $100,000," Rudolph said. They also refuse to take any of the donations for themselves. Each member of the steel drum bands pays an annual fee that helps them to keep their practice space as well as upkeep of the instruments.

While Rudolph admitted that COVID-19 took its toll on the band, slightly reducing its membership, a lively regular group still comes out every Monday to participate. Rudolph continually adds new music to perform so practices never become stale. He also keeps things light and fun by joking with band members.

"He makes it fun," Jerry Hale said about Rudolph. "His energy is amazing."

Rudolph and his steel drum bands are also still attracting new members. New lake resident Mike Mahoney joined the band in August. He saw it as a fun past time as a former music major in college.

"It has been a blast," Mahoney said.

In addition to learning a new instrument, he has enjoyed getting to know new people around the lake. "It never occurred to me that something like this existed here."

Mahoney also praised Rudolph and the work he does teaching the steel drum bands. "Richard is amazing," he said. "He really makes it fun."

Altogether Rudolph has spent more than 20 years teaching steel drums with half of that being at Smith Mountain Lake. He also said he has no plans of calling it quits anytime soon.

At 72, Rudolph is at an age most would consider retiring. He said it is something he doesn't even consider. He still has more to teach in the growing number of songs in the steel drum band's catalog.

"We'll keep going until the engine gives out," Rudolph said.