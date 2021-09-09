Sue Ellen-Mom
Jennifer Lee Coleman lives in Richmond but grew up in Roanoke County.
Pressure on the UNC quarterback and a rushed throw in the last minute results in an interception to seal the victory for Virginia Tech.
The Hollifields share joy and tears in Virginia Tech’s win over No. 10 UNC
Rocky Mount attorney Stephen Maddy said his resignation, effective Thursday, was for personal reasons. Maddy has been called on to give advice on controversial topics in his 7-year tenure, including mask mandates.
Two more people pleaded guilty to selling meth that was brought from Georgia to the New River Valley.
BLACKSBURG — So much for North Carolina being a top-10 team.
As a candidate for Roanoke commonwealth’s attorney in 2017, lawyer Melvin Hill answered questions about his tens of thousands of dollars in fe…
Auburn canceled Friday's game against Floyd County because of a lack of players after dressing out just 14 in last Friday’s game at Craig County and finishing the 26-7 loss to the Rockets with even fewer.
This one’s hard. I rarely write scorching commentaries. This will have to be the exception.
The final months of his seven years as chief have been marked by controversy and complaints filed by employees.