sunset standalone 080820

A 33-year-old man has died from the cornonavirus, becoming the youngest local fatality. He was one of four residents of the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts to die within the past week.
A Mississippi man visiting Smith Mountain Lake died after wakeboarding Saturday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing and awaiting a report from the medical examiner.
A Radford woman thought she would not pass the drug test needed to renew her Suboxone prescription. So instead of turning in her own urine, she decided to substitute that of her boyfriend's 10-year-old son – who she first dosed with Suboxone. Katie Sowers Hinkley pleaded guilty Monday to six felony charges tied to child abuse and to distributing drugs to a minor.
A fan base hungry for information during an unprecedented time in sports continues to get a puzzling stiff-arm from Hokies leadership.
The Roanoke School Board is expected to review the recommendation at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
Giles High School took “Strike One.”
Prosecutors obtained a guilty plea from a defendant in a gang prosecution case involving two Roanoke slayings. Trayvone Raycron Kasey, 21, now faces spending the rest of his life in prison.
The show brought attention not only to Black Dog Salvage, but to Roanoke. Many episodes featured local projects, showcasing the region.
Coronavirus cases statewide increased by 981 from Friday to Saturday, according to the Virginia Health Department.
A Roanoke prosecutor said the victim's mother supported the plea agreement because it prevented the child from having to testify about the April 2019 sexual assault.